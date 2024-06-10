What happened to Peso Pluma? Mexican singer fractures foot during Governors Ball 2024 performance

Mexican singer, Peso Pluma, aka Featherweight, recently posted a picture from a hospital in the USA after an injury in New York that left him with a fractured foot.

On Sunday, June 9, Pluma was performing at the Governors Ball 2024 in New York City. However, his night took an unexpected turn when he made a misstep on the stage and broke his foot. Nevertheless, he continued to hop on one foot and even resisted a staff member's attempt to offer him a chair.

Trending

Later, he posted the image on his Instagram on June 10, reassuring his followers with pictures of himself in the hospital with the caption-

“Broken foot ? IDGAF! … THANKS NEW YORK 🗽 YALL ENERGY WAS INSANE ! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 LOS AMOOOOOO!”

Peso Pluma went on performing despite his broken foot

Peso Pluma was rushed to the hospital (Image via Getty)

On Sunday night, June 9, Mexican musician Peso Pluma was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he was hurt while performing at the Governors Ball 2024 festival at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens district of New York.

However, initially, the singer continued with his performance despite the incident. Clad in a silver chain and black mesh sweatshirt by Celine, the singer opened his hour-long show with a booming trombone piece by Rubicon. He then shouted and welcomed the crowd by saying-

“¡Arriba México, putos! How y’all doing, New York? Are you ready to have an a f*cking corrido night?”.

In addition to inviting Jasiel Nuñez to play the hit corridos song Rosa Pastel, the celebrity also brought Rich the Kid to perform the trap tune Gimme a Second, all amid a dozen dancers and eight artists.

Along with hits such as Ella Baila Sola, PRC, and La Bebe, he also performed his most recent single, La Durango for the first time. Unfortunately, as seen in the videos that have surfaced on social media, Pluma sustained a foot injury during the performance. The singer's foot was bandaged, and he performed without shoes despite being in discomfort.

He once appeared to be having trouble walking throughout the performance. Nevertheless, he still performed even though he jumped around the stage.

The footage that became popular on various social media platforms, such as TikTok, shows Peso Pluma standing, declining to take a chair, and ambling about the stage slowly.

Videos of the singer hurting his ankle on stage are also making the rounds on social media, showing the exact moment when he continued performing despite the pain.

He later disclosed his injury to the crowd, even though he was initially unsure of how serious it was. Following his live performance, Peso Pluma was brought to a city hospital for an examination by medical professionals. Following X-rays and some examinations, Peso Pluma confirmed that he had sustained a foot fracture.

Following this unfortunate hospital visit, in a series of Instagram stories, Pluma opened up about his hospitalization and the upcoming X-rays to confirm his fracture.

All about 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival

The 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival took place in Queens, New York City, USA, from June 7, 2024 to June 9, 2024.

The Governors Ball Festival is an annual event (Image via Getty)

Renee Downer, Jorja Douglas and Stella Quaresma of the musical group Flo, Farruko, Teezo Touchdown, Rauw Alejandro and Post Malone took to stage on June 7. Whereas, singers Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii took the stage on June 8.

On the final day of the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival, artists such as Peso Pluma, Renee Rapp, Don Toliver, and the lead vocalist Michelle Joy of the band Cannons took the stage on June 9.