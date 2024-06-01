"The Mexican Jacob Elordi": Fans react as Peso Pluma's new look transformation sends social media into a tizzy 

Popular Mexican singer of the era, Peso Pluma debuts a new haircut transforming his signature mullet into a neatly styled slicked-back haircut. His distinctive mullet with bangs and a sideburn fade was popularized and had previously become a fashion statement.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, fans are taken aback by this transformation that brought a dramatic change to the singer’s appearance and are marking this as his new era. Several expressed that Peso’s new look makes him resemble Jacob Elordi, another pop culture icon.

Some people noticed his facial moles were not visible in the photo showcasing Peso's short new hairstyle, and wondered how the moles must have been edited out. One user compared his look transformation to Ariana Grande's changing out of her signature ponytail. Another said Peso went through a glow-up similar to the ones portrayed in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@_clairebm)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Social media reacts to the Mexican singer's new slicked-back hairstyle. (Image via X/@Palace_gio)

Peso Pluma says trendsetter mullet was accidental

The renowned 24-year-old singer with chart-topping 2023 hit “Ella Baila Sola” has come to be known amongst his fans and music enthusiasts for his mullet which made him stand out from other artists in the industry. Many young adults as well as children in Mexico took Peso Pluma’s mullet as an inspiration and got the same haircut for themselves.

However, the backstory behind his iconic mullet is quite different. During a 2023 interview with Billboard, Peso said his haircut before the mullet was inspired by the 'Baby' era Justin Bieber. But that changed while the 24-year-old singer was on a trip to Columbia's Medellín. Peso recalled:

"This barber said he was going to give me a haircut that is very popular in Medellín — he said, ‘Trust me, you’re going to love it.’ I hated it at first."

The singer's initial reaction was not a pleasant one, but he eventually came to like it:

"I was like, ‘What did you do?’ My hair is a superpower, so I’m very particular about who cuts my hair. Then I recorded a music video, and when I saw it, I was like, ‘Wait, actually, se ve bien perro [it looks really good.]'"

So, the accidental haircut ended up setting a trend for teens and adults across the US and Mexico. Peso Pluma shared:

"The other day, a barber from Mexico City called me and said, ‘Thank you for giving us so much work.’ Apparently, 24 people had requested ‘the Peso Pluma haircut’ in one day."

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, Jimmy exclaimed how popular Peso's mullet was and how everyone wanted to get the Peso Pluma haircut. He shared a childhood photo of the singer where he was seen sporting a spiked hairstyle. Jimmy then said:

"This kid is gonna grow up to be a fashion and style icon, by the way...You know, it's viral on the internet, everyone wants your haircut."

Peso said:

"Oh, my god! And I don't want it anymore."

His response prompted laughter from the audience and Jimmy. As Peso Pluma was asked about how he got his mullet, he called it "a mistake" and shared the backstory. He said he kept the haircut even though it did not go as he planned because he realized it was not that bad. And when everyone went crazy over the mullet, Peso decided to keep it.