Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

This Weekly Music Radar (WMR) highlights 10 of the most unique projects that are scheduled to release today (Friday, May 24) across hip-hop and pop genres. Last week, fans witnessed project releases from Billie Eilish's third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft to Zayn Malik's country/pop album Room Under the Stairs.

This week's list includes Vince Staples' highly anticipated sixth studio album, Dark Times, which follows up on his 2022 album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which drops alongside multiple hip-hop and pop projects, including Twenty One Pilots' seventh studio album, Clancy.

10 major albums and projects released today - May 24, 2024

The following is a selected list of major albums, mixtapes, and LPs that music fans can indulge themselves in, as they drop on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms).

1) Dark Times (Vince Staples) - Hip/Hop Album Release

A screenshot of Vince Staples' music video for the song 'SHAME ON THE DEVIL' (Image via X/@vincestaples)

Vince Staples' newest album, DARK TIMES, has finally dropped today (May 24) across all major DSPs. The announcement post on his official social media handles confirms the complete tracklist for the album, which has been listed below:

Close Your Eyes And Swing Black & Blue Government Cheese Children’s Song Shame On The Devil Etouffée Liars / Justin "Radio” Nothing Matters Little Homies Free Man Why Won’t The Sun Come Out?

2) Lemon Cars (Coi Leray) - Hip/Hop EP Release

The official album cover for Coi Leray's latest EP 'Lemon Cars' (Image via X/@coi_leray)

Coi Leray has dropped her new EP titled Lemon Cars, which includes her lead single of the same name. The project was distributed to all DSPs via Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

The complete tracklist for Coi's latest EP has been listed below:

Lemon Cars Can't Come Back We Time Wanna Come Thru Coke Bottle Body (Feat. Skilla Baby) Poster Girl

3) Clear The Smoke (Quavo) - Hip/Hop Single Release

The official single cover posted for Quavo's latest single 'Clear The Smoke' (Image via Instagram/@quavohuncho)

Quavo dropped his hot new single Clear The Smoke to all DSPs via Quality Control Music, under an exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

The track was produced by Nick Mira, Dez Wright, and Census, who put together a clean, hard-trap beat for the ATL rapper to braggodaciously flex his success and wealth.

4) In Sexyy We Trust (Sexxy Red) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Sexxy Red has released her third career project, titled In Sexyy We Trust, to all streaming platforms. The project was distributed to DSPs via Gamma and finds Red reuniting with Drake since they collaborated on Rich Baby Daddy on Drizzy's 2023 For All The Dogs.

The complete tracklist for Sexxy Red's latest album has been listed below:

Tim Talking She's Back Boss Me Up U My Everything (Feat. Drake) Ova Baby Get It Sexxy Fake Jammin Outside (Feat. Mike WiLL Made-it) Sexxy Love Money (Feat. VonOff1700) Sport TTG (Go) Lick Me (Feat. Lil Baby) Awesome Jawsome It's My Birthday

5) Gimme A Second (Rich The Kid x Peso Pluma) - Hip/Hop Single Release

The official cover for Rich The Kid's 'Life's A Gamble' (Image via Instagram/@richthekid)

In an unexpected collaboration, Rich The Kid links up with Peso Pluma to deliver a track titled Gimme A Second. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been credited as executive producers on this track, which acts as a build-up to Rich's upcoming album Life's A Gamble.

6) Clancy (Twenty One Pilots) - Pop Album Release

The official album cover for Twenty One Pilots' seventh studio album 'Clancy' (Image via Instagram/@twentyonepilots)

Twenty One Pilots have finally dropped their highly anticipated seventh studio album, Clancy, on all DSPs via Fueled By Ramen. The album continues the "Clancy saga" the duo has been building on since their debut album, Blurryface.

The complete tracklist for Twenty One Pilots' newest album has been provided below:

OVERCOMPENSATE NEXT SEMESTER BACKSLIDE MIDWEST INDIGO ROUTINES IN THE NIGHT VIGNETTE THE CRAVING (JENNA’S VERSION) LAVISH NAVIGATING SNAP BACK OLDIES STATION AT THE RISK OF FEELING DUMB PALADIN STRAIT

7) BAND4BAND (Central Cee x Lil Baby) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Central Cee and Lil Baby have come together for their first-ever collaboration on the track BAND4BAND. Fans are excited as they're finally getting to indulge in the track after the constant teasers being uploaded to both rappers' social media. The dynamic flows and cadence brought forward on this track are exhilarating.

8) Grippy (Cash Cobain x J. Cole) - Hip/Hop Single Release

The official single cover posted for Cash Cobain's latest single 'Grippy' (Image via X/@nfr_podcast)

Cash Cobain, who is notable for his work on the single Fisherrr and his collaboration with 21 Savage and Drake on the song Calling For You, has dropped his latest single titled Grippy.

The track features J. Cole and is the rapper's first verse since he appeared as a feature on Metro Boomin and Future's second collaboration album, We Still Don't Trust You.

9) Turn It Up (PinkPantheress) - Pop Single Release

The official single cover posted for Pink Pantheress' latest single 'Turn It Up' (Image via X/@nfr_podcast)

PinkPantheress has unveiled a new bedroom pop single called Turn It Up, which was announced this week on Wednesday (May 22). The single was delivered to all DSPs via Warner Records UK.

10) Bestfriend (Russ) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Russ has revealed his latest single, titled Bestfriend, which features a special appearance from Melii and lasts two and a half minutes. The track was delivered to streaming services via DIEMON.

This past week, we reviewed Billie Eilish's third studio album, Zayn Malik's Room Under the Stairs, as well as Ian's debut mixtape, Valedictorian.