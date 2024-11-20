From ‘Not Like Us’ to MF Doom Pop-Up Diner: Complete lineup and major highlights from Tyler, the Creator’s 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw festival

Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival celebrated its 10th Anniversary last week, commencing on November 16 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The festival marked a milestone in Tyler's creative journey, initially stemming from his deep passion for cultural arts to now, where Camp Flog Gnaw is regarded by many as one of the most entertaining music festivals in the United States.

"I wanted to build a place where people can just come and be, and it's beautiful to see that y'all have been rocking with it. All this really started from my notebook, man, it's crazy." - Tyler stated.

The complete lineup of artists who performed sets at this year's Camp Flog Gnaw festival are listed below:

Action Bronson Amelia Moore André 3000 Blood Orange Concrete Boys Daniel Caesar Denzel Curry Doechii Domo Genesis Earl Sweatshirt Erykah Badu Faye Webster FM Mood: A Tribute To MF Doom Hana Vu Jean Dawson Jordan Ward Kaytranada Kenny Mason Laila! Latin Mafia Left Brain Lithe MA$E Matt Champion Mike G Mustard & Friends Na-Kel Smith Omar Apollo Orion Sun Playboi Carti Raye Rio Amor Sampha ScHoolboy Q Sexyy Red SYD The Alchemist & Friends The Mainliners The Marías Tommy Richman Tyler, the Creator Vince Staples Wisp Yves Tumor

Top moments from Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw 10th Anniversary festival

Tyler, The Creator performs at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, CA (Image via Getty/Michael Blackshire)

Tyler's 2-day music festival encouraged fans and attendees to visit multiple sets from over 44 different artists, with music ranging from R&B to hip-hop.

The music festival also set up various carnival games and a nostalgic museum installation celebrating Odd Future's history as a genre-shaping collective. Below are the top 5 moments from Camp Flog Gnaw's 10th Anniversary.

Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia headliner set

Tyler, the Creator shut down Camp Flog Gnaw with a massive set, centered around his eighth studio album Chromakopia, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200 after selling over 98,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Following an extremely short album rollout, Tyler delivered Chromakopia on October 28, 2024. In less than a month after the LP's release, fans who arrived at his headliner set had seemingly memorized almost all the tracks, with the project spending its third week atop Billboard's album charts.

The official cover art for Tyler, the Creator's eighth studio album 'Chromakopia' (Image via X/@tylerthecreator)

As seen in clips from the event, the crowd can be heard singing along to tracks like Balloon, Noid, and St. Chroma. Much like the rollout, Tyler was seen performing his set on top of a shipping container, dressed in his now iconic green military uniform and accompanying facemask.

The rapper also brought out guest features from his latest LP, electrifying the crowd with performances from Sexyy Red, Doechii, and more. Tyler then took fans through his past catalog of hits, playing records like Wusyaname and Earfquake.

ODD FUTURE MUSEUM

Odd Future is an alternative hip-hop collective, primarily comprised of Tyler, the Creator, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt, and multiple other rappers, producers, skateboarders, filmmakers, and designers.

Odd Future performs at Best Buy Theater in New York City (Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As one of the standout attractions at this year's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, fans could revisit and immerse themselves in Odd Future's prime years (2011-2016). An interactive museum, called "Almost Famous: A Look Into the World of OFWGKTA," was set up and dedicated to the collective's history.

From framed tour merch to Tyler's arrest warrant from SXSW, fans and attendees were taken through a catalog of Odd Future relics before getting a chance to meet the exhibit's curator, Brick Stowell, at the end of the tour.

MF DOOM's Diner

A major takeaway for most attendees appeared to be the "MF Doom Pop-Up Diner," installed as a tribute to the late rapper and his iconic 2004 album MM..Food, re-released last week on his 20th Anniversary.

The official vinyl covers for MF Doom's re-released 2004 album 'MM..Food' (Image via X/@MFDOOM)

The diner's menu featured dishes titled after songs on the re-released album, like Beef Rapp, Deep Fried Frenz, and Kookies, with a retro set-up created inside the diner.

DJ Mustard trolls Drake with No.1 hits Like That and Not Like Us

DJ Mustard kicked off his live set at Camp Flog Gnaw's 10th Anniversary festival, with supported performances from rappers like YG, Tyga, Big Sean, and more.

The West Coast producer reportedly went on to troll Drake and his fanbase by playing the first few seconds of Crew Love - included on Drizzy's 2011 sophomore studio album Take Care - before screaming "sike" and transitioning into Like That.

Kendrick Lamar's verse on Metro Boomin and Future's Like That record essentially sparked the fuse for the 2024 rap beef, with the Compton native taking shots at Drake and J. Cole before asserting himself as hip-hop's most coveted rapper.

Attendees were then introduced to a dialogue between Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis from the 1999 thriller The Sixth Sense. The film was referenced when Kendrick says, "I see dead people" on Not Like Us.

The dialogue immediately launches into Not Like Us, with clips from the performance capturing the sold-out arena singing almost every word from the six-time Grammy-nominated diss track.

Other performances at Camp Flog Gnaw included Sexxy Red performing Sticky alongside Tyler, the Creator.

Playboi Carti was seen performing his hit collaboration with The Weeknd, Timeless, while also teasing the oncoming release of his highly anticipated third studio album, I AM MUSIC.

