Media personality DJ Akademiks reacted to Kanye West's new song, Cousins, during his recent Rumble livestream on April 21, 2025. For context, West, professionally known as Ye, had released the song on his X account that day with a post where he made a shocking claim that he had incestuous encounters with his cousin, alleging he performed oral s*x on his cousin till he was 14.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article talks about incest and underage s*x. Readers' discretion is advised.

Kanye West's X post included the song and the accompanying music video, starting with the lyrics, "Hanging out with my cousin readin’ dirty magazines.” During his recent livestream, Akademiks called "cap" on Ye's supposed confession.

Akademiks claimed the rapper seemingly had a "method to his madness," which the media personality noticed after their interview in March.

Ad

Trending

"There's a part of me that thinks this is all cap. Imma tell you why. Here's my theory of why I think it's cap. There's something interesting that I realized while being around Ye. And I don't know what the intended purpose is, but he seems to somehow have a method to his madness," Akademiks said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Akademiks claimed Kanye West was "into the idea" of grabbing attention

On April 21, 2025, Kanye West took to X to unveil his new song about his cousin, who is apparently serving a life sentence for the murder of a pregnant woman. The rapper said he felt responsible for showing his cousin "dirty magazines" when he was six, writing:

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw."

Ad

The post continued:

"My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I s*cked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his recent livestream, when he analyzed Kanye West's latest musical offering, Cousins, Akademiks explained why he believed Ye's recent claim was a lie. From his perspective, the media personality claimed that Kanye West was "into the idea" of trying to grab attention or shock people with his words or actions.

The media personality also referenced West's tweet in March, where he called Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins "r*tarded." He claimed to have noticed that Ye constantly tried to "one-up himself" during their interview and say something more shocking than his remarks about the Carters.

Ad

Akademiks also conceded that it would be a source of trauma for Kanye West if he wrote Cousins based on a real-life story. Meanwhile, Ye reposted Akademiks' analysis of his song on X, writing in the caption:

"Ak What do you have to say about the situation with my kids."

Expand Tweet

Ad

For context, Ye has been continuously posting about finding a good lawyer so he can see his four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In other news, Kanye West's X account remains restricted with a warning for "potentially sensitive content." This came after the rapper's ongoing anti-semitic tweets, praise for Hitler, calls for Diddy's freedom, and insults towards his industry peers over the past two months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More