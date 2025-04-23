From Trump to Rihanna: List of Kanye West's alleged celebrity friends he calls on to help him get his kids back from Kim Kardashian 

Kanye West expressed his emotions in a string of social media posts claiming that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was keeping his kids away from him. In his tweet dated April 22, 2025, the rapper called on popular celebrities to help him get his kids back from Kim.

The names Kanye included in his list of alleged friends, asking them to assist him in the situation concerning the custody of his children, include: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick, Rihanna, Rocky, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk.

Mentioning the names of these celebrities, Ye tweeted:

"Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time. Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood. But I don’t get to be a dad."

Kanye's tweet calling on celebrities for help (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

The rapper added that, as celebrities, everyone was "family in a way" and that they were all in the same boat. Ye mentioned that his kids are being instructed to serve ideals to black people, cutting him to the core. He also expressed discontent with other celebrities watching things unravel, adding that the names he mentioned, like Rihanna and Kendrick, could make a difference.

Kanye West ended his tweet writing:

"I’m f*cking shaking typing this. I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f*cking red hat. That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital."

While the details of which incident Kanye is specifically referring to with this statement aren't known, the rapper was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold at the UCLA Medical Center in 2016. The same year, Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Why did Kanye West say he was going to war against Kim Kardashian? Feud over daughter's involvement in song explored

Kanye West dropped Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine on March 15, 2025, a track featuring imprisoned rapper Diddy and Ye's daughter North West. However, shortly before releasing the track, Ye shared now-deleted screenshots of messages that he claimed were exchanged between him and Kim Kardashian.

In the screenshots, Kim's reported text reads that she sent paperwork to Ye to protect their daughter from being in the song featuring Diddy. The alleged text exchange, reported by TMZ, also showcases Kim Kardashian saying that one person had to trademark, referring to Kim's act of trademarking their children's names when they were born, so nobody else could use them.

Additionally, the trademark of North West's name would revert to her when she turned 18. Responding to Kim's reported text concerning their kids and their trademarks, Kanye West wrote:

“Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

In a series of tweets following the one calling on celebrities for help, Kanye claimed that he hadn't seen his son, Saint, this year. He mentioned that he didn't just need to see his children but rather raise them, dubbing himself a "great father."

Kanye's tweets concerning his children (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

Emphasising that his kids have been taken away from him, Kanye West called out people who were watching. He also made use of an anti-Semitic hook again, stating that the issue with the situation concerning his kids was that most lawyers were Jewish.

