  "I just can't take it seriously" — Charlamagne tha God reacts to Kanye West's revelations about his cousin

"I just can't take it seriously" — Charlamagne tha God reacts to Kanye West's revelations about his cousin

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Apr 23, 2025 09:27 GMT
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, April 22, @Chatnigga101 posted a video clip from a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, where Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious discussed Kanye West's revelation about his incestuous relationship with his cousin.

Talking about Ye's traumatic experience, the podcaster said:

"I just can't take it seriously 'cause it's coming from Kanye. Every week, it's something with Kanye, that's all. You know, everything seems like a publicity stunt."

Charlamagne then brought up the latest incidents with Ye, mentioning that one week he was dressed in a KKK outfit, and the next week he called his deceased mother gay.

In the clip, one of the callers also said that West's revelation would encourage others to come forward with their childhood trauma, which Charlamagne strongly disagreed with.

The host also opened up about his own trauma mid-conversation, revealing that he was molested as a child as well. Charlamagne claimed that it happened when he was 8, and the woman who molested him was 20.

Kanye West tweeted about his incarcerated cousin while promoting his new song

Screenshot of Kanye West&#039;s post about his song, Cousin (Image via X/@kanyewest)
Screenshot of Kanye West's post about his song, Cousin (Image via X/@kanyewest)

The discussion about Kanye West's revelations about his cousin came a day after the Gold Digger rapper uploaded a tweet promoting his song, Cousin, on Monday, April 21.

In the tweet, West wrote that the song was about an incarcerated cousin of his, who killed a pregnant lady "a few years after" the Donda rapper told him they wouldn't "look at dirty magazines together" anymore.

Ye also blamed himself for showing the relative dirty magazines when they were six, then revealing that he had found those magazines in his mother's closet. Towards the end of his tweet, Kanye West confessed that he performed oral s*x on his currently-incarcerated cousin till they were 14.

Before the recent tweet, the Yeezy founder had also talked about his unnamed cousin in 2018, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show. Ye told Kimmel that he loved his cousin, who was locked up for murder.

West and Bianca Censori were spotted out on a dinner date in Spain last week

Kanye West's new song comes days after the Ghost Town rapper was spotted with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Spain. Per Page Six, Ye and Censori were spotted out on a dinner date, where the rapper was dressed in an oversized hoodie while Bianca donned a pale bodysuit with thigh-high boots.

The date comes as a surprise after Ye claimed that Censori had "ran away" in a track dropped earlier this month. In the song, titled BIANCA, West rapped:

"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it/ She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at"
West's latest track, Cousin, will be included in his upcoming album, which was previously titled WW3, but is now changed to Cuck. Dave Blunts has claimed to have written all the songs on the upcoming album.

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Edited by Divya Singh
