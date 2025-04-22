"Puffy getting out of all that s**t" — Ray J defends Diddy on Sneako’s stream

On Tuesday, April 22, @FearedBuck shared a minute-long clip from Sneako's livestream, where Ray J had joined the streamer and spoke in favor of Diddy.

In the video clip, Ray J shared his belief that the disgraced rap mogul was getting out of prison after his s*x trafficking trial concluded. The R&B singer continued to say:

"Puffy getting out of all that sh*t, they're charging the n***a for is nonsense, bro. He did something bad that we all seen & that sh*t is unacceptable, but that's not what the charges are for. The charges are weak, and it's not funny and it's not okay."

The video clip, where Ray J and Sneako were accompanied by several women in the studio, showed the former also calling the "baby oil sh*t nonsense." Ray's comment referenced the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were discovered in a raid conducted at Diddy's home, which was followed by his arrest in September 2024.

Diddy's appeal for a delay in his trial was denied by a federal judge

The video clip of Ray J defending Diddy on a live stream comes days after a federal judge denied the hip-hop mogul's request to delay his upcoming trial.

According to Fox News, Sean Combs' request was heard in a court session on Friday, April 18. Combs' son, Justin Combs, and his mother, Janice Combs, attended the hearing.

During the hearing, Diddy's legal team claimed that his lawyers had not had "the necessary time" to prepare for the trial in light of the government's filing of the Third Superseding Indictment, which was brought on April 3.

Zeroing in on the new charge that could land Combs a prison sentence of a minimum of 15 years, they requested a two-month delay in the trial, which is scheduled for May 5, saying:

"Under these circumstances, with discovery seemingly incomplete on a 15-year mandatory minimum count, we cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date."

However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy's request, choosing to keep the planned start day in place. He pointed out that with at least four attorneys on the case, Combs has had sufficient time to prepare for the trial.

He also emphasized that he wouldn't allow the defense to go on a "fishing expedition" in search of additional evidence.

The other decisions taken by Judge Subramaniam involved a ruling that the government witnesses may testify under pseudonyms to shield their identity. Another motion filed by Diddy's legal team to dismiss several charges was also rejected on Friday.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors have painted a damning picture in court, accusing Combs of exploiting his power and wealth to coerce and abuse women over two decades, using threats, violence, and manipulation to get his way.

Sean Combs, who has been behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (BMDC) since his arrest last year, has pleaded non-guilty to all the charges pressed against him, with his legal team preparing to fight the allegations in the upcoming trial on May 5.

