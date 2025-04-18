Diddy reportedly trying to obtain draft of Cassie Ventura's unreleased memoir and her bank statements before his trial begins

A recent court filing stated that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is attempting to subpoena his former partner Cassie Ventura's unreleased memoir draft and bank statements. This information came just weeks before the rapper's trial on "racketeering, s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution" charges is scheduled to start on May 5.

According to the Mirror, Ventura's attorney, Douglas Holden Wigdor, asked that the court prevent the subpoena request as per a recent filing on April 17, 2025.

According to the court documents, Diddy's legal team asked Ventura, mentioned as "Victim-1", to hand over "all draft memoirs, autobiographies, narratives, diaries, journals or notes ... and any communications about [redacted] plans to publish or threaten to publish such a document." In the recent filing, Wigdor requested that the court squash the subpoena, adding:

"Defendant cannot demonstrate the admissibility of the documents he seeks or meet the bar of specificity required under the law."

Wigdor added that Combs and his legal team must provide a strong degree of "specificity" in the subpoena request, adding the rapper "has not specified what information he expects to find" from the documents and bank statements.

Ventura's attorney added that if the court does not deem it fit to squash the subpoena, the bank statements should be limited to "opening and closing balances for any given month" rather than a complete history of Ventura's transactions.

Diddy alleged Cassie Ventura's memoir drafts "show an account that is different" from her testimony

According to AllHipHop, Anna Estevao, Diddy's attorney, claimed that Cassie Ventura's draft notes for her unpublished memoir tell a tale that contradicts her current testimony about the alleged abuse she faced under Diddy. For context, in 2023, Ventura sued Combs for r*pe and a decade-long pattern of mainstay abuse during the timeline of their relationship.

While the lawsuit was quickly settled, it opened the floodgates for several abuse accusations and lawsuits against Diddy, including multiple federal charges that led to his arrest in September 2024.

During a recent filing, Estevao claimed Ventura's unpublished memoir draft and other subpoenaed documents were "relevant and admissible materials" that were "crucial to the defense." The attorney added that the "draft memoir" will show "an account that is different from the story she has provided the government," adding:

"These relevant and admissible materials are crucial to the defense. They are precisely the types of documents that criminal defendants are entitled to subpoena from third parties. Draft memoirs will show an account that is different from the story she has provided the government and undermines her allegations."

The attorney continued:

"[Victim] never represented that the memoir draft she recently produced to the government is the only version of the narrative. Indeed, her attempts to quash the subpoena with respect to the remaining responsive documents suggest that further, more exculpatory material exists."

This is not the first time Cassie Ventura's unpublished memoir has been brought up following Diddy's arrest. During the rapper's arraignment hearing after his arrest, Marc Agnifilo, one of his lawyers, claimed Ventura's attorney had contacted him to sell her unpublished memoir draft to the rapper for $30 million.

"This is a slippery slope. The Government is going to say she [Ventura] was coerced - she had to say that to go for the $30 million. We have a serious bail package. I hope your Honor can see that Mr. Combs has done things to show that he is trustworthy," Agnifilo told the court at the time.

In other news, Cassie Ventura is expected to testify during Diddy's trial. While Combs denied all allegations of abuse against the singer, a CCTV video of him physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel in LA in 2016 was made public by CNN in 2024, months before his arrest.

On April 17, Combs' legal team filed a motion to dismiss the video from the trial, claiming CNN tampered with it before releasing it. However, CNN has denied all allegations of tampering with the video.

