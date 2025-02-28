Chopper alleges Cassie never "loved" Diddy and did "things that triggered" the rapper during their relationship

In a recent interview, former Bad Boy artist Chopper claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs' former partner, Cassie Ventura, never "loved" the rapper when they were together. For context, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, accusing the rapper of a decade-long "cycle of abuse, violence, and s*x trafficking."

This lawsuit, which has since been settled, seemingly started a chain of events that led to a raid in Combs' homes in March 2024 and his subsequent arrest on s*x trafficking charges in September.

Recently, Chopper appeared in an interview with DJ Vlad, uploaded to his YouTube channel on February 27, 2025, where the two started talking about Ventura, her career as a musician, and her relationship with Diddy.

Chopper claimed that the rapper treated his ex-girlfriend like "a toy," adding that she was not afforded the same opportunities as the other artists in his roster and seemed like "eye candy." He also alleged that Ventura never "loved" Combs, alluding that their relationship was seemingly transactional.

"Diddy and Cassie was both left field with their relationship because Cassie was not an angel, and no matter how that sound, she done things that triggered that man. Doesn't mean he should have put his hands on her. But, sometimes in relationships, it happens that way," he continued.

Cassie Ventura and Combs dated on and off between 2007 and 2018.

Revisiting Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Diddy

In November 2023, Cassie Ventura sued Diddy for s*xual assault and physical abuse during the course of their long-term relationship. She accused the rapper of drugging, beating, and r*ping her and forcing her to attend "freak off" parties.

According to his September 2024 indictment, Diddy allegedly hosted the "freak off" parties, where he drugged and coerced women to engage in elaborate s*x acts with male escorts, which he then reportedly filmed for his pleasure.

According to People Magazine, Ventura's lawsuit claimed the rapper tried to take control of her life from the moment she signed to his record label when she was 19 in 2005. She claimed that he allegedly pressured her to date him in 2007 and, during their relationship, would give her "copious amounts of drugs" and physically assault her.

The suit claimed that Ventura tried to break up with Diddy for the last time in 2018, following which the rapper allegedly broke into her home and r*ped her.

"Ms. Ventura has now fully escaped Mr. Combs, but the harm that the assaults and s*xual abuse he caused her to experience for nearly a decade will forever haunt her. She has required intensive medical and psychological care to recover from the trauma she lived through," the suit read.

The lawsuit was settled a day after it was filed, with Ventura adding that she was happy to resolve the "matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."

A video of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie Ventura went public in May 2024

Diddy and his team strongly denied the accusations brought forth by Cassie Ventura, claiming the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing." However, a 2016 CCTV video retrieved from the now-defunct InterContinetal Hotel in LA showed the rapper physically assaulting Ventura in the corridors, including kicking her, hitting her, and throwing things at her.

The video was made public by CNN in May 2024. Following this, the rapper took to social media to issue a public apology in a now-deleted video, adding that his behavior was "inexcusable."

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," the rapper said.

Months after the apology video, the rapper was arrested on federal charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution" in September 2024. In addition to his federal charges, the rapper faces new lawsuits and allegations every day, with several people accusing him of r*pe, s*xual assault, harassment, and physical abuse.

In more recent news, Anthony Ricco, one of Combs' lawyers, withdrew himself from the rapper's case ahead of the trial. On February 20, 2025, the attorney filed an affidavit to withdraw from the case, saying he could not continue to work on it "under no circumstances."

Diddy's trial on s*x trafficking and prostitution charges is set for May 2025.

