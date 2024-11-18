"You are sick for thinking it's okay to do what you've done"— Cassie's alleged texts to Diddy after hotel assault released by the government

On November 17, the United States federal government reportedly released text messages allegedly sent to Sean “Diddy” Combs from his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Disclaimer: This article mentions assault, abuse, and more that may upset the readers. Discretion is advised.

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop, the texts were seemingly exchanged in the aftermath of Cassie’s physical assault in the hands of Diddy in the Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016, the video of which was leaked earlier this year.

“I have a black eye and fat lip. You are sick for thinking it’s okay to do what you’ve done… I still have crazy bruising… I turn my head for a second, and you get f**ked up, and you drag me down the hall by my hair… I have bleeding cuts… You hit me in the head two good times,” the alleged texts read.

“When you get f**ked up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child.”

Cassie was among the first Diddy associates to file a lawsuit against him in November 2023. She accused him of s*xual assault, domestic abuse, drugging, trafficking, and more. The civil suit detailed the incident shown on the viral hotel security footage.

Exploring the 2016 hotel surveillance video of Diddy assaulting Cassie

In May 2024, CNN released a never-seen-before surveillance video from March 2016 that showed Sean Combs beating Cassie in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, which no longer exists.

The CCTV footage showed Diddy wearing a towel around his waist and chasing Cassie down the hallway as she was trying to board an elevator. As he caught up with her, the hip-hop mogul hit her, shoved her to the ground, punched her, and kicked her twice.

Later, the Bad Boy Records founder was seen grabbing Cassie by her neck and dragging her down the hallway, eventually throwing at her what appeared to be a vase. Back then, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office did not prosecute the rapper for the Cassie assault incident as it fell outside the statute of limitations.

In the wake of the graphic video becoming viral, Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said in a statement:

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Meanwhile, Diddy took to Instagram and issued an apology video, which has since been removed. He said he was making “no excuses” for his violent behavior, as revealed in the viral hotel security footage.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, (and) I'm disgusted now,” he mentioned.

The 55-year-old rapper also shared how, upon reflecting on the "darkest times" in his life, when he hit "rock bottom," he sought professional help, therapy, and rehab and has been trying to be a “better man.”

“I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry,” he added.

Cassie, too, took to Instagram and shared how she was still “recovering from the past,” but the outpouring of love and support from her family, friends, and fans has her younger self to “settle and feel safe now.” She urged people to believe victims the first time and extended her help to those who were “still living in fear,” adding nobody should have to “carry this weight alone.”

Notably, Cassie sued Diddy last year for $30 million under the Adult Survivors Act. However, in less than 24 hours, it was settled for an undisclosed amount. Back then, Combs’ lawyers shared how the settlement was in no way an admission of wrongdoing.

Subsequently, Diddy faced multiple other lawsuits, which his legal team dismissed, claiming that the accusers were "looking for a quick payday."

Currently, Diddy is in federal custody, facing the charges of racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial begins on May 5, 2025.

