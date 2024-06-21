Diddy deletes every post from Instagram, including apology for Cassie Ventura assault video amid piling lawsuits

Rapper Diddy has wiped his Instagram account completely, amid the sea of lawsuits against him. He had removed everything from his account, including the apology video regarding Cassie Ventura's assault clip.

The 54-year-old rapper has seemingly been laying low for quite some time now after so many allegations have been piled up against him.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

Diddy's wiped off Instagram account, (Image via @diddy/Instagram)

Hot 97 reported that Sean "Diddy" Combs deleted his Instagram account on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The series of allegations began last year, after Cassie Ventura sued him; however, the lawsuit was settled shortly after. HipHopDX obtained documents, according to which Sean was sued for r*pe, s*x trafficking, and physical abuse by Ventura.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has recently found himself entangled in a lawsuit filed by eight people

Among the several lawsuits filed against Sean Combs, the latest one happened in May, by the eighth individual. According to the court documents obtained by The Times, the mogul has been accused of "s*xual assault, battery, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and violation of the victims of gender-motivated violence protection law."

April Lampos was the seventh one to accuse Combs of s*xual assault in recent months. Former model Crystal McKinney was also one of the many women who filed a lawsuit against the American rapper.

While so many allegations have been filed against Combs, he has denied them and revealed that he would "fight for his family." However, he did upload an apology video on Instagram after the infamous assault footage of him abusing Ventura went viral. In the footage, he said:

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now."

The recent set of allegations against Diddy are, however, not the first ones that he has been facing in his career. The New York Post reported that in 1996, he was convicted of misdemeanor criminal mischief after he used a gun to threaten.

The New York Times reported that the reporter, Gary Miller, was clicking photos of the rapper's company vehicles when the incident happened in 1995.

Another time, in 1999, record label executive Steve Stoute accused the rapper of assaulting him during a dispute, as reported by The Washington Post. In an interview dated May 1999, Stoute revealed that the assault broke out while they were in the middle of a meeting.