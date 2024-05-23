Crystal McKinney saved "unwashed" clothes from the night she alleges Diddy s*xually assaulted her

Former model Crystal McKinney is the latest woman to accuse rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of s*xually assaulting her. The rapper has already been in the news since a hotel footage released by CNN, captured him allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to abuse and s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

New York Post reported that McKinney has claimed in her lawsuit that she possessed some clothes from the night of the alleged assault. She added that she had kept those clothes in a plastic bag for over two decades since the alleged assault.

The lawsuit which was filed at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, read:

"Due to the traumatic events to occur later, the plaintiff saved the unwashed clothes from that night in her closet, where they remain in a plastic bag."

Crystal McKinney has reportedly held onto unwashed clothes from the day of the alleged assault by Sean "Diddy" Combs

Amid the multiple allegations that Diddy is facing, the latest ones have stemmed from former model Crystal McKinney. She recently claimed she still had the clothes that she wore at the dinner with the rapper. McKinney has filed a lawsuit against Diddy, where she claimed that she was forced to perform oral s*x on him at the 2003 social event.

The "unwashed" clothes that Crystal McKinney was referring to included "a black leather coat with fur hood, translucent chiffon beige v-cut shirt, fur-lined handbag, and jewel-encrusted jeans."

According to McKinney, she wore the outfit and the accessories at the afterparty when she was allegedly attacked by Diddy in his recording studio. Apart from Combs, the former model claimed that an unnamed designer was also present there that day during dinner.

The ex-model further claimed that she couldn't find work after the alleged incident. Crystal McKinney also reportedly tried to commit s*icide in 2004.

Despite several women accusing Combs for multiple reasons, he had never been charged officially. Cassie Ventura's lawsuit, which was filed in November 2023, was settled just a day later, for an undisclosed sum of money. It is unclear as to what the next course of action would be if the evidence gets approved.

Earlier this week, Diddy posted an apology video regarding the viral hotel footage, claiming he was in bad shape at that time when the incident happened with Ventura in 2016. However, in the entire apology video, he didn't take Cassie's name at all.

McKinney's lawsuit was the sixth one filed against Diddy

Crystal McKinney's latest lawsuit against Diddy has made it the sixth one against the rapper. After the allegations and the disturbing assault footage came to light, several people reacted to it.

McKinney's lawyer had also come forward lately and explained how her client chose to come out to speak the truth about the rapper, even after knowing that she could face retaliation from his end.

Crystal McKinney has already accused Combs of getting her blacklisted in the industry, which made it difficult for her to get any work post the 2003 assault.

According to the suit:

"Combs’ assault has altered the trajectory of (McKinney’s) career, denying her a successful and lucrative career in the modeling and film industries."

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, McKinney accused Combs of coming onto her in a s*xually suggestive manner at a public setting on that day in 2003. Diddy allegedly promised to help advance her career, but instead, took advantage of Crystal McKinney. The complainant had further requested a jury trial in the case.

Independent reported that the lawsuits against the rapper would date back to the time when he founded Bad Boy Records in 1990s. Just some time back, the feds raided his Miami residence in order to investigate a human trafficking case.

Despite all the allegations, no official charges have yet been filed against Sean Combs. He declined all the accusations against him.

The rapper has also not made any official comment on the latest suit filed by Crystal McKinney. His lawyers have further described the lawsuits as "baseless” and “sickening", claiming they were just ways of grabbing money out of him.