"Half-hearted bulls**t apology that was almost offensive"— Joe Budden tears into Diddy over Cassie assault footage 

Amid the Diddy assault allegations by Cassie Ventura, the 54-year-old recently posted an apology video after the footage of the alleged assault in 2016, went viral. Meanwhile, podcaster Joe Budden also received scrutiny after he chose to not include the footage in his podcast even though the timestamps in the description showed it was there.

Budden later explained that they decided to not include the footage since it was insensitive. He then said that they would discuss it on the podcast on May 22.

Recently, he reacted to the assault footage and added that he felt disgusted by the alleged actions that were shown in the video. Budden further talked about Diddy's apology video and said that he thought that the rapper would "hide somewhere". He further added—

"But why would you do that when you're just a gluten for attention? So he pops right back out... talk about tone deaf, talk about inability to read the room... He pops back out with his half-hearted bulls**t apology that was almost offensive, a slap in the face."

Budden further called the rapper "nuts" and that the situation as seen on the leaked assault footage, looked completely "messy".

Podcaster Joe Budden reacted to the viral hotel footage of rapper Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura

After receiving criticism for removing a portion that was expected to be the viral hotel video of Cassie and Diddy, Joe Budden had finally reacted to the same. He then clarified by stating that the video seemed insensitive and thus they avoided putting it on the podcast episode on May 18, Saturday.

Recently, he expressed how "disgusted" he felt looking at the viral footage. Budden also added that so many people were possibly triggered and impacted due to the graphic nature of the alleged assault footage.

He said—

"That sh*t was disgusting what we all had to witness. That sh*t was almost unbearable to watch. I'm certain that was triggering for a lot of people that saw it."

Budden then criticized Diddy's recent apology video as well. According to him, the video seemed quite offensive. He further stated that the news about the footage became public the moment he was recording the weekend episode with his team. Budden also said that he didn't feel like enough time was given to the important topic. He explained—

"While we did touch on it, when I listened back I didn't feel enough time was devoted to just how much of a f*cking lunatic that n**ga looked like and what that means."

Joe Budden even called Diddy a "lying sack of sh*t" while talking about the viral hotel assault footage. He also claimed that after the video came out "everything should be back on the table." Budden further took a dig at Diddy for talking on Instagram about the matter and saying that time would reveal the truth.

Budden also explained that many people including Diddy would hide behind the disguise of "Black excellence" and do "evil things." He said that some people live the concept of Black excellence, and continue living life "like pieces of sh*t."

Not just Joe Budden, recently other celebrities including Raven Symoné spoke about the apology video and believed that "he was sorry he got caught." Other celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Alyssa Milano, 50 Cent, and Audrey O'Day spoke against the rapper.