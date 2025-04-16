DJ Vlad says Diddy's "eagerness" to quickly go to trial will "hurt his chances of winning"

In a recent public statement that stirred discussion across the entertainment and legal communities, media personality DJ Vlad expressed concerns over Sean Diddy Combs' decision to move forward with a trial amid ongoing legal scrutiny.

On April 15, 2025, Vladimir Lyubovny, a journalist and former DJ, took to his X account and posted about Sean Combs' forthcoming trial. In the post, DJ Vlad suggested that the music mogul's "eagerness" to appear in the trial may reduce his chances of winning the case.

"He said the case is winnable, but Diddy's eagerness to quickly to go to court is going to significantly hurt his chances of winning," DJ wrote.

The statement of DJ Vlad came after the arrest of Bad Boy Records' label owner, who was incarcerated in September 2024 under allegations of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

DJ Vlad doubts Diddy's chances with a quick trial push:

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, DJ Vlad wrote on his X account, sharing his thoughts on Diddy's trial, which is expected in May 2025.

In the post, DJ Vlad suggested that he spoke to the lawyer who is closely monitoring the case and also indicated that the case is "winnable," but rushing might cause harm.

Also, DJ suggested that Sean Combs should have delayed the trial until next year so that the defense could prepare the case more appropriately.

"Diddy is going to trial in 4 weeks. I spoke to a lawyer close to the case... He should have pushed the trial to next year to give his defense time to make their case," DJ wrote.

Furthermore, a user @thisisshauna replied under the DJ's post, indicating that Diddy is pushing for the trial because he has not been granted bail. According to the user, if Combs were on bail, he would have least cared about the trial dates, to which DJ Vlad agreed by responding "exactly" under the post.

"I think it's going to get delayed, we will find out on Friday. I think the eagerness is coming from the fact that he was denied bond. If he was out on bond he wouldn't really care how long it took to go to trial," the user wrote.

"exactly," DJ replied.

Diddy's trial by Jury selection is scheduled for May 5, 2025, with the opening statements due May 12, 2025.

Moreover, on Monday, April 14, 2025, the music mogul appeared in court and denied all charges in an updated federal case that accuses the music mogul of five crimes, including racketeering and s*x trafficking.

According to Combs' attorney, the accusers are not new to Combs; in fact, all women are his former partners who had been in a "consensual relationship."

"These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships," the lawyer said.

Prosecutors in court on Monday alleged that Puff Diddy used his business empire label to s*xually abuse women and force them to take part in s*xual-related activities, which were recorded and named as freak offs. Since Combs' arrest last year, he has faced numerous civil lawsuits by multiple women, which the legal team of the music mogul has strongly denied. As the trial approaches, no further information is provided.

