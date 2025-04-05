"What exactly did he do" — DJ Vlad questions what Diddy is being charged with that's illegal

DJ Vlad recently questioned the validity of the federal charges leveled against Sean "Diddy" Combs, speculating which of the rapper's actions were considered "illegal" by authorities to arrest him. For the unversed, Diddy was arrested for "racketeering, s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution" in September 2024.

The rapper's 14-page indictment accused him of holding "freak off" parties, where he allegedly forced women to perform s*x acts with male escorts, as he filmed them for his pleasure.

DJ Vlad appeared on Akademiks' Off The Record podcast on April 4, 2025, where they discussed Diddy's upcoming trial. Vlad said he would not be surprised if the rapper walked free after the trial, wondering what he was accused of "that's really just illegal" to the point of potentially facing upward of 20 years in prison.

"There's always these weird things, but it's like, me and Stevie J were talking about this in an interview recently. It's just like, what exactly did he do that's really just illegal to the point of actually facing 20 years?" he asked.

He continued:

"A lot of this stuff is like... you flew out a girl and had s*x with her like, every entertainer does this. You had parties, and there was drugs there. I don't think anyone was having their head shoved in a mountain of cocaine and forced to do drugs."

DJ Vlad speculated that Diddy would take a plea deal

Elsewhere in the podcast, DJ Vlad unpacked the accusation that Diddy was engaging in s*x trafficking by flying out an alleged victim to his home to have s*x with her, comparing it to adult entertainers being flown into LA or Miami from different places to shoot adult films.

Vlad added that it was the rapper's business if he wanted to engage in "weird s*xual fetishes," implying that it did not make it illegal.

"He was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, he had weird s*xual fetishes, you know, if he wants to j*ck off while someone f**ks his girl who's got a bigger d*ck than him, I mean that's his business," he said.

However, Vlad admitted that he was aware of Diddy allegedly being physically abusive towards women. He also claimed those cases would be rendered void due to them exceeding the statute of limitations. For context, a video of Combs physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016 was released by CNN in May 2024.

When Akademiks asked Vlad how he expected the trial to proceed, the latter speculated that Diddy would take a plea deal with time served, similar to the one Young Thug recently took during the YSL RICO trial.

For context, in November 2024, the Atlanta rapper took a plea deal of "15 years of probation with 20 years of prison time backloaded," meaning the prison time would be negated if he completed his probation.

"You know what I think is gonna happen. Plea deal, time served. Young Thug like. That's what I think," Vlad said.

DJ Vlad claimed Cassie Ventura could have left when she wanted to

DJ Vlad and Akademiks also talked about Cassie Ventura and her involvement in Diddy's case. For the uninitiated, Ventura and Combs dated on and off between 2007 and 2018. Ventura, who had been signed to Combs' Bad Boy Records till 2019, sued the rapper for a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence and s*x trafficking” in November 2023, as reported by People in September 2024.

Expand Tweet

In the lawsuit, Ventura also accused the rapper of forcing her to participate in his alleged "freak off" parties. The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after being filed.

Vlad claimed that Ventura could have left Diddy whenever she wanted but allegedly chose to stay by his side as she wanted "to be in that lifestyle." Vlad also alleged that Ventura was not a talented singer but was offered many opportunities at Bad Boy Records because of her relationship with Diddy.

"She wanted to be there. You know what I mean? It's like she really could leave when she wanted to. She wanted to be in that lifestyle, she knew she wasn't a talented singer. She knew that. But she was given a lot of opportunities," he continued.

In other news, Diddy now faces two additional federal charges according to a superseding indictment filed on April 4, which accused the rapper of one more count of "s*x trafficking" and one more count of "transportation to engage in prostitution" relating to “Victim-2.” As per CNN on April 4, this increased the rapper's federal charge count to five, with his trial expected to begin on May 5.

