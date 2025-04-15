Diddy's lawyers accused of delaying his trial by requesting 200K documents a month before court date

A federal prosecutor has recently accused Diddy's attorneys of trying to delay his trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025, reported Fox News. On April 14, 2025, Teny Geragos and Marc Agnifilo told the court that they needed the trial date to be adjourned, claiming that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York withheld about 200K documents about the case.

Ad

This happened after Sean "Diddy" Combs was slapped with two new charges earlier this month. Agnifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian that the new indictment included new documents, which meant they would need two additional weeks to present the case.

According to Fox News, Prosecutor Christine Slavik described the step taken by the defense team as "gamesmanship." Meanwhile, the judge gave his take on the argument placed by the defense team. He said:

Ad

Trending

"In terms of any request for adjournment, we are a freight train heading toward trial."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Judge Subramanian further gave 48 hours to the team to file a formal request for adjournment. According to FOX News, the attorneys will be back for another hearing on April 18, 2025.

For the unversed, Sean "Diddy" Combs was first arrested in September 2024 and has been in jail since then without bail. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against him by complainants accusing him of s*xual assault.

Prosecutors claimed that Diddy "created a criminal operation" with the help of his employees and resources

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, Sean "Diddy" Combs denied the new charges filed against him. Meanwhile, the prosecution accused him of "creating a criminal operation" to carry on his allegedly illegal activities. As reported by The News, prosecutors argued:

"Combs created a criminal operation involved in serious crimes such as s*x trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."

They further claimed that he would allegedly abuse and threaten women only to fulfill his s*xual desires. The outlet further reported that the new charges are surrounding a woman referred to as "victim-2." As per her allegations, she was s*xually trafficked and moved across states to get into prostitution.

Ad

Another recent development that has happened in the legal fiasco surrounding Diddy is the removal of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's names from a lawsuit. One of Combs' accusers, Joseph Manzaro, claimed that he was drugged and taken to a residence in Star Island.

Manzaro further claimed that while Diddy allegedly humiliated him, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also present there. The amendment to the suit was filed on April 11, 2025, after lawyers proved that the couple wasn't present at the aforementioned party.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A 2015 article published in the New York University's newspaper showed Jay-Z at the college at the time. Shortly after that, the couple went for a vacation in Hawaii, the photos of which were reportedly published by The Daily Mail.

Although no adjournment has occurred so far, it remains to be seen whether Combs' trial scheduled for next month will be postponed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More