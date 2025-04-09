Diddy's legal team says it's "impossible" for rapper to get fair trial after prosecutors plan to cite old s*xual assault allegations

On Monday, April 7, new competing motions were filed by both Diddy's legal team and the prosecutors concerning the hip-hop mogul's upcoming trial. Per USA Today, both parties have argued over the admission of evidence from past claims that highlight Combs' alleged s*xual abuse.

Ad

Diddy's attorneys have stated in the filing:

"These incendiary allegations are substantially more serious than the charged offenses and, if admitted, would make it impossible for Mr. Combs to receive a fair trial."

The motion also calls the new allegations "untested, uncorroborated, and uninvestigated," adding that some of them are unknown to the defense, with the key witnesses in them being dead. The motion argued it would take months, if not years, to investigate them all.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Diddy's new motion also highlights how his defense will have minimal time to prepare after the identities of the accusers will be released on April 18, adding:

"The Court should require the government to try the case it charged and prove that case to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt. The government should not be permitted to pollute the trial with decades of dirt and invite a conviction based on propensity evidence with no proper purpose by painting Mr. Combs as a bad guy who must have committed the charged crimes."

Ad

In response to Combs's motion, the prosecutors filed their own motion, arguing that the relevant testimony that the courtroom will hear in his trial will "powerfully establish" that the rap mogul "made no mistake when he coerced other victims into unwanted s*x."

The motions come in the wake of Diddy's trial being less than a month away, scheduled to begin on May 5.

Cassie Ventura will testify in Diddy's trial

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new motion filing in Diddy's trial comes days after the rap mogul's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has confirmed that she will testify in his criminal trial under her name on Friday, April 4.

Ventura first made headlines in May 2024 when CNN released CCTV surveillance footage of her and the Bad Boy Records owner. Confirmed to have been recorded in March 2016 in the alley of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, the clip features Cassie trying to escape Diddy while the rapper chases after her, throws her on the floor, kicks her, and drags her back to their room.

Ad

The Last Night rapper's legal team recently filed a motion against CNN in court, claiming that the news outlet altered the footage and did not "accurately depict the events in question."

Months before the clip's release, Ventura had also filed a separate lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, accusing him of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and domestic violence. The suit was settled out of court within days.

Sean Combs, who has been behind bars in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) since his arrest in September 2024, has pleaded not guilty to all the allegations he is charged with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More