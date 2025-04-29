Kanye West says he wants to get Donda 2 released "in the next couple of hours" on Digital Nas's Kick stream

Kanye West, now known as Ye, announced during a livestream on Digital Nas’s Kick channel that he intends to release Donda 2 "in the next couple of hours." The statement came during a chaotic, high-energy stream on April 28, 2025, where Ye was seen surrounded by collaborators. "We gotta get DONDA 2 out today, in the next couple of hours," he said, reigniting conversations around the long-shelved album.

The livestream, hosted by frequent Kanye West collaborator Digital Nas, took place on the streaming platform Kick. Shortly after Ye's announcement, hip-hop media outlets like XXL and Kurrco shared clips from the stream, amplifying speculation about the surprise drop.

Originally released on February 23, 2022, Donda 2 was made available exclusively through the $200 Stem Player, a device developed by Ye in collaboration with Kano Computing. The decision to release the album solely on the Stem Player made it inaccessible to many fans and was widely criticized despite its innovation.

At the time, Kanye West argued against streaming services, saying artists receive only 12% of the revenue from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, as reported by the Rolling Stone UK on February 18, 2022. Only partially completed tracks were uploaded to the Stem Player when Donda 2 first dropped, and the album was never released on major streaming services.

Since then, Kano Computing has discontinued its partnership with Ye and halted further development of the Stem Player, leaving the album in limbo. Now, three years after its limited launch, Kanye West appears to have changed course.

During the Kick stream, he was seen working on mixes with producers and discussing plans for a broader digital release. According to a report by HotNewHipHop on April 28, 2025, Kanye has been "extremely active on social media" in recent weeks, teasing multiple projects including Vultures 3, Bully, and a new project called C*ck.

According to Netflix Junkie, a recent post on X, featuring a burning image of Kanye West's childhood home (famously used in the Donda live shows), bore the caption "DONDA 2 Coming next," further fuelling speculation.

In a tweet, Kanye even polled fans, "WHAT WOULD YOU RATHER HAVE VULTURES 3 or DONDA 3," suggesting multiple unfinished albums remain in the pipeline. Despite Ye's bold claim of a same-day release, no official digital version of Donda 2 has surfaced on major platforms as of this writing.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has remained musically active in 2025, releasing Bully, a visual album that incorporates AI-generated vocals and features his son, Saint West, in its accompanying film.

He has also continued his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on the Vultures album series, with Vultures 1 released on February 10, 2024. As of April 2025, Vultures 2 has yet to be officially released despite multiple delays.

If Donda 2 does arrive on streaming platforms, it will be the first time many fans get to hear the project in full without buying specialized hardware.

