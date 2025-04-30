“We dont need a bunch of filler”—Netizens react as Kanye West reveals plans to release an album every month 

Fans online have reacted to Kanye West, aka Ye's, new update. He recently said that he plans on increasing his frequency of releasing music. In a recent live stream on Neon's channel on April 29, 2025, he shared that he plans on dropping new albums every month. West said (via Fear Buck on X):

“We deliver an album every month, two months… Remember Lil Wayne had 70 something songs in one year, it’s that energy...”

Some fans online urged Kanye West to focus on quality instead of making filler albums. One fan wrote on X:

"Ye just gives us one good album FFS we dont need a bunch of filler."

"we good he been fell off anyways," one user wrote.

"Plz don’t that’s what bums like youngboy do," another person tweeted.

Some reacted positively as well, praising the rapper, as one user wrote:

"greatttttnessssss he genuinely just loves music."

"The goat doesn’t stop," another commented.

"Well it would be good if the songs were finished, then yeah go hard," another user wrote.

West released a visual album named Bully in March 2025 via various short films on social media. It featured a song in which his son Saint West is seen in a wrestling ring using a mallet to fend off YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, and El Desperado.

Kanye West's new album Donda 2 available on multiple streaming platforms

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA - (Image Source: Getty)

The rapper previously released Donda 2 in 2022, a year after Donda. However, back then, it was only available on his Stem Player platform. Some songs from the album were also reconfigured for other artists, like Fivio Foreign and Game.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, West announced the release of Donda 2 to all major streaming platforms. However, instead of 'Ye', the album is released under the name 'Donda' on these streaming sites. Most of the songs remain similar to the 2022 version. In a song named SciFi, West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, can be heard saying:

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids.”

The new Donda 2 has 18 tracks, while it only had 16 tracks in the 2022 version. These are:

True Love

Broken Road

Get Lost

Keep the Flowers

Too Easy

Pablo

Mr. Miagi

Happy

Security

City of God

530

Scifi

Burn Everything

Louie Bag

We Did It

Maintenance

Lord Lift

First Time

More about Kanye West's recent activities

As per Hot New Hip Hop (hnhh), West is also working on another album named Cuck in collaboration with Dave Blunts. While no more information is available on it, the album appears to be part of his plan of monthly releases.

Moreover, he's also working on his appearance at the Met Gala 2025. He showed off his outfit ideas for the Met Gala 2025 in a tweet:

These can be considered controversial as they seemingly represent the KKK. However, it's currently unclear whether West has been invited to the Met Gala 2025. The event will take place on May 5, 2025.

