Twitch reportedly bans Kanye West approximately 7 minutes after going live: Possible reason explored

Amidst the rollout for his controversial album titled Cuck, musician Kanye West, also known as Ye, entered the streaming world, appearing on Twitch streams, specifically alongside hip-hop producer Digital Nas. Recently, the rapper launched his first-ever Twitch stream on his channel, yeezy_stream. After just seven minutes of being on air, Ye's channel was shut down by the platform.

Looking at the moments leading up to the suspension, Kanye was seen making controversial remarks while referencing the free rein he's experienced on X. The rapper explained that the platform's owner, Elon Musk, gave him "passes" for his widely-criticized outbursts and contentious posts:

"Elon done gave me so many passes bro, and having this platform to be able to say f*ck these Jews, fa**ot, fa**ot, fa**ot, woman beater, woman beater... that freedom is like a ni**a getting money and going to Louis Vuitton and you keep [spending] on your credit card and that sh*t never goes off."

Soon after he made these comments, Ye's page went offline. Currently, the yeezy_stream page displays a message that reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Considering the timeline of events, Kanye West's controversial statements on stream may have led to the channel's suspension.

"Elon made a monster": Kanye West speaks on not being banned on X

The growth of Kanye's displays of supposed anti-semitism, controversial statements, and public outbursts has been in tandem with the developing buzz around his upcoming release, Cuck, which was formerly named WW3.

Ye has consistently used X as a platform to voice his thoughts, and in his brief Twitch stream, he expressed how Elon's decision to keep him on X was a driving factor behind his recent displays:

"Elon made a monster by not turning my sh*t off this time, now y'all seeing a different level ni**a bro, I can say whatever." (Timestamp - 5:52 in the embedded clip)

Apart from his comments on Musk, Kanye explained how he should've "had babies" with Paris Hilton rather than his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian:

"I should've had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian, could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton, how many hotels I'd have now?" (Timestamp - 1:10 in the embedded clip)

This isn't the first time Kanye West's presence on Twitch landed a suspension. In early April 2025, a broadcast of the rapper producing music on Digital Nas's stream was taken down soon after a controversial song started playing.

