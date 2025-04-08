Kanye West gets mad and abruptly ends Digital Nas's Twitch stream after viewers complained about the video quality

On April 8, 2025, hip-hop producer Digital Nas and Kanye "Ye" West conducted their second stream together. These streams showcase a behind-the-scenes look at Ye's upcoming, highly controversial album, WW3. During the second broadcast, Nas noticed certain viewers complaining about the stream's video quality, which led to an outburst from Kanye that caused the stream to end.

Essentially, Digital Nas requested that viewers bear with the "raw" streaming setup in the recording studio, explaining that the stream was broadcast using his MacBook's webcam:

"We ain't do the professinal setup, just real raw, we goin' off the MacBook, so like bear with us... They like, 'the quality', 'the quality'."

The producer then turned to Kanye West, who found these comments to be insulting. In a fit of anger, the rapper walked up to the laptop and shut it closed, causing the stream to disconnect:

"The f**k? You don't like the quality then? You don't like the quality? Ni**a cry about this quality. (Closes the laptop)"

Overall, Nas's stream stayed up for about 19 minutes before West's outburst. During the broadcast, the rapper discussed a myriad of topics, including Elon Musk, AI, upcoming releases, artists he's worked with, his history with fashion, and more.

Digital Nas's stream with Kanye West was banned after the two previewed a controversial song from the upcoming WW3 album

WW3 has sparked widespread criticism for its incorporation of N*zi symbolism and references. The album's tracklist includes titles that have raised concerns, such as Heil Hitler and Hitler Ye and Jesus. Another track, Bianca, delves into Ye's personal life, hinting at a separation from his wife, Bianca Censori.

On April 6, soon after Digital Nas and Kanye West started working on and previewing Heil Hitler in the studio, Twitch took down the stream and banned Nas. This is potentially due to the song's antisemitic themes and controversial refrains.

That said, the producer's stream was back up within 12 hours, and to commemorate his reinstatement, Digital Nas appreciated Twitch on Instagram:

"I LOVE TWITCH SHOUTOUT TO THE TEAM AT TWITCH FOR GETTING ME MY ACCOUNT BACK WITHIN 12 HOURS."

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross claimed Kanye West may require medical attention and needs to be committed to a mental health institution.

