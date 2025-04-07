Kanye West slams Adin Ross and Kai Cenat on Digital Nas' Twitch stream before they banned him

Rapper Digital Nas' Twitch was banned temporarily on April 6, 2025, while he had Kanye West on his broadcast. The controversial music personality previewed some tracks from his upcoming album and blasted Kai Cenat and Adin Ross while talking to Digital Nas on his stream.

Clips of Ye criticizing the streamers have garnered significant attention after being reshared online. In the short video, Digital Nas said:

"F**ck them other streamers, bro. F**ck every stream except for Plaqueboymax and Kai."

Kanye West replied by claiming that Kai Cenat was corny:

"Kai, Kai Cenat? [inaudible] F**ck that ni**a, that ni**a corny!"

The Graduation singer continued swearing at other online personalities like DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross. Ye said:

"F**k Akademiks man. F**k Adin Ross."

Digital Nas agreed with Kanye West and repeated:

"F**k all of them. F**k Adin Ross! F**k Adin Ross."

Digital Nas's Twitch channel was banned while he was streaming, and the rapper posted about it on X:

"DAMN WHY THEY BAN ME !!"

Readers should note that his channel was restored hours after the ban on April 6.

Kanye West's beef with Kai Cenat and Adin Ross explored

Both Adin Ross and Kai Cenat have clashed with Kanye West before. For context, the streamers are known for collaborating with hip-hop artists regularly, having streamed with multiple music artists such as Drake, Playboi Carti, Offset, and more in the past.

Cenat had a falling out with Kanye last year and the two started beefing over the Twitch streamer's comments about the rapper's clothing line. Kai was sent a few clothes by Ye and because they were a bit big, the content creator cracked some jokes, which seemingly annoyed the singer. The two started feuding but it was seemingly put to bed earlier in 2025 when Kai Cenat claimed that things had been resolved between the two.

Adin Ross's beef with Kanye West is much more recent. The Kick streamer had criticized the rapper for his highly controversial and pro-Hitler posts on X. Ross even went on to state on a live stream that Ye should be put in a mental institution, prompting West to call him out online.

On April 2, Kanye West posted a video on his social media claiming Adin Ross uses drugs and described his behavior as "destructive," further fueling their beef online.

