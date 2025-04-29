"Oh don’t end K*nye like that" — Fans react to Ed Sheeran sharing throwback image of Taylor Swift's note to him with a Kanye reference

Ed Sheeran shared a throwback image of a note Taylor Swift wrote to him around 2015. Ahead of his next single release, the singer revealed that he found his old phone from a decade ago and powered it on, uncovering old photos and memories.

Ad

On a newly public Instagram account called @teddysoldphone, Ed Sheeran posted a series of old images, including several featuring Taylor Swift. In a post dated April 2, he shared a picture of a note Swift seemingly wrote to him on a bottle of jam. The note had a hilarious reference to her feud with Kanye West, reading:

"Yo Ed - I’m really happy 4 you and I’m gonna let u finish but this is the best jam of all time."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the uninformed, the message references the moment Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs. As Swift took the stage to accept the award for Best Music Video for You Belong With Me, Ye interrupted her and said:

"Yo, Taylor. I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."

Ad

Fans quickly took to X to react to Ed Sheeran's throwback post, with many appreciating Taylor Swift's sense of humor. One X user wrote:

"And I’m gonna let u finish this but- oh don’t end K*nye like that😭😭😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Her obsession with Kanye is not okay," another user jibed.

"That’s such a classic Taylor move—funny, sweet, and a total deep-cut reference! Iconic friendship," a fan remarked.

"She’s a comedian your honor," a netizen added.

Fans continued to react to Swift's eccentric message for Sheeran

"Bye her quoting Kanye speech nearly took me out," a fan joked.

Ad

"Kanye had an impact on her," a person opined.

"Handle that psycho for me, Tay," an X user chimed in.

Ed Sheeran shares multiple throwback images featuring Taylor Swift

| The Eras Tour - London, UK - Source: Getty

On April 29, Ed Sheeran launched an Instagram account featuring multiple old images in promotion of his upcoming single, Old Phone. Sheeran explained that the upcoming single was inspired by a barrage of memories from his old phone dating back to 2015.

Ad

"I got rid of my phone 2015, and moved onto email full time. I just turned my phone off December ‘15 and that was it. When I got sued, the judge ordered me to give up my old devices to the other sides lawyers, to look through messages, emails, voice notes, videos, etc, to see if there’s was anything on there to help their case. In the process, I switched on my old phone," he explained.

Ad

Sheeran posted various old images of himself with renowned celebrities on his newly launched Instagram account. Taylor Swift appeared in multiple photos, as she shares a long-time friendship with Sheeran. In one post, Swift was seen alongside Ed Sheeran and One Direction's Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The image was taken at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, with Sheeran being "dribbly drunk" at that time.

In another post, Sheeran posed with a hand-written and drawn poster featuring doodles about Taylor Swift. The picture was taken during the singer's Red concert. In the caption, Sheeran described himself as an "OG Swiftie." Another post included an image of Swift eating pizza during the tour.

Ad

Ad

Ed Sheeran also shared a picture of his 'Red' tattoo, based on Swift's 2012 album of the same name. The singer revealed that he got the tattoo during the album's release. He wrote:

"Day of Red release, got a red tattoo. i was playing plymouth. class."

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have collaborated on multiple tracks during their careers. The two lent their voices to the songs The Joker and the Queen, End Game, Everything Has Changed, and Run. Fans are eagerly awaiting their next collaboration.

Ad

The duo performed a few of their collaborations during one of Swift's Eras Tour shows at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, including Everything Has Changed, End Game, and Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.

Meanwhile, Sheeran's upcoming single, Old Phone, is set to release on Thursday, May 1, at 11 AM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More