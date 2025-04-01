"Ed sleeping with his tiny guitar"—Netizens react to Ed Sheeran seemingly mocking Ashton Hall's morning routine

English singer Ed Sheeran shared a video of his morning routine on social media on Monday, March 31, 2025. The video seemed to be a funny take on fitness influencer Ashton Hall's intense morning schedule, which got over 500 million views just days after he posted it.

In the video, Hall is seen waking up at 3:50 am and continuing his morning routine, which ends at 9:30 am. As a part of his ritual, the influencer dips his face in a bowl of ice water multiple times and also rubs a banana peel on his face. His other activities include brushing his teeth, doing pushups in his balcony, meditating, going to the gym, swimming, and taking a shower, among other things.

In his latest video, Ed Sheeran seemingly took inspiration from the fitness influencer and posted his morning routine on social media.

"Everyone saying I look like I’m aging in reverse. Here’s my morning routine. #saratoga #realblokesdopilates #NewMusic," Sheeran captioned the post, which was set to his upcoming single Azizam.

The video includes the Grammy winner getting up at 6:40 am with his guitar beside him. Like Hall, Sheeran also dips his face in ice water before going to the gym, where he works out and gets a massage, and takes a shower. The 34-year-old's routine entails rubbing clementine peels on his skin and plugging the fruit into his nostrils. He also brushes his teeth with hot sauce.

Finally, he makes a list of his "side quests," which includes tasks like "form Ginger Army," "bring back vine," and "Reboot GOT but I play every character." The clip ends with Sheeran listening to Azizam at 8:11 am.

As soon as fans saw Ed Sheeran's video on YouTube, they took to social media to react to the same. Many pointed out the hilarious easter eggs and references in the clip, one of which was the singer sleeping with his guitar, as pointed out by user @themadplotter.

"Ed sleeping with his tiny guitar," the user wrote.

Comments (image via YouTube/@EdSheeran)

Fans took to the comments section of the Shape of You singer's YouTube Shorts to praise the singer for his funny video. Meanwhile, others said that even though Ed Sheeran has "immense talent," he "stays humble."

"Now i understand what i do wrong in my awakening!!!!!!! More ice in my face....Your shorts are always funny!!!!!" commented another.

"Well “THIS” explains it perfectly!!!You Will Be Forever Young with a routine like this…. And handsome as ever/ Me running to find an orange ASAP," another user added.

"Despite his immense talent, Ed stays humble. Love it. I wasn't sure if it was semi serious until the orange peel," wrote another user on X.

People took to YouTube to share their reactions (image via YouTube/@EdSheeran)

One user claimed that they initially believed that the video was made by fans, as others wrote that they loved the singer.

"Man he is posting shorts.. For a sec I thought it was fan made," wrote the user on X.

"I can just SEE millions of your fans around the world putting tangerine slices up their noses every morning now... after their exercise & icewater face plunge!!WE LOVE YOU, ED!!" commented another.

"I wake up at 5 a.m., play games until 7 a.m., wash up at 8 a.m., and get dressed. You are diligent," noted a user.

Comments on the singer's video (image via YouTube/@EdSheeran)

"Ed, you are a treasured singer/composer and move with such grace and joy when performing! Thank you for sharing this delightful video," a user raved.

"Bro really said this whole video. I'm in love with the shape of me," joked another.

"I understand you sleeping with the guitar," inferred a user on YouTube.

Comments (image via YouTube/@EdSheeran)

Ed Sheeran's morning routine has already amassed over 27k likes on YouTube and over 2.2 million likes and 18.1 million plays on TikTok.

"We’re gonna do one song here": Ed Sheeran surprises fans at New Orleans with an impromptu street gig

Ed Sheeran performed at New Orleans on March 15, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Ed Sheeran gave a surprising performance at New Orleans's historic French Quarter on March 15, 2025. He was accompanied by the brass band The Soul Rebels when he performed his upcoming single, Azizam.

As per a report from Nola.com., the Grammy-award winner came out of a black SUV at around 11 am local time and announced that they were filming some content and were going to perform one song. He added that they would then "do a parade" where he would play other songs.

"We’re gonna do one song here – we’re filming a bit of content – and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us,” he said.

With a mic and a portable amplifier, Ed Sheeran roamed around the streets with a huge mob of people tailing him. The singer also announced that it was "the first time" Azizam was being played live. The next day, he took to Instagram to post the video of the performance and thanked the people for joining in.

"Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up !" captioned Ed Sheeran.

The New Orleans performance was one of a series of impromptu gigs performed by Ed Sheeran ahead of the release of his new album. Earlier this month, he also performed at Tootsie's bar in Nashville. The Shape of You hitmaker sang some of his greatest hits along with Britney Spears' Baby One More Time.

In February, the Castle on the Hill singer traveled to Bengaluru in India for an impromptu performance. Although Sheeran and his team had reportedly taken the requisite permission to perform on the street, they were denied the same for security concerns.

