"It sounds like every other song that’s currently out"—Internet reacts as Ed Sheeran teases upcoming album, shares snippet of new single Azizam

British singer Ed Sheeran revealed in an Instagram post on March 19, 2025, that his new album and its lead singles are ready to be launched. In the post, he danced to the tunes of the upcoming single, Azizam. The singer and his producer Ilya Salmanzadeh were seen in the recording studio as they listened to Azizam while Sheeran danced to it.

Ad

“And if love’s just a game, come and play/ Azizam/ Meet me on the floor tonight/ Show me how to move like the water/ In between the dancing lights/ Be my, be my Azizam,” were some of the lyrics.

In the caption of the video, Ed Sheeran expressed excitement about the release of the album, after stating that the album was done.

Ad

Trending

“Album done. Single soon. I’m very excited as you can tell,” he wrote.

Ad

The post has already amassed over 127k likes on Instagram and has garnered much traction on X as well, with users sharing their thoughts about the album.

An X user, @htermonster opined that the track was run-of-the-mill, writing:

"It sounds like every other song that’s currently out…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I love Ed Sheeran music, don’t know why everyone hate on him," opined another.

"Same sh*t same sound same songs recycled. We need fresh innovation," commented another user on X.

However, there were others who were delighted to learn about the upcoming album.

"Ed Sheeran has yet again, threatened the media with the release of a new single," quipped a user.

Ad

"Oh i am seated 😍smash hit coming," wrote another.

"WE WANTED ANOTHER AUTUMN VARIATIONS BUT THIS SOUNDS GOOD TOO IG," declared another user.

A netizen theorized that Azizam was sampled from a Whitney Houston classic, as others said that it sounded "like the sound of the summer."

"This has got to be sample of Whitney Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight! Be careful @edsheeran u might catch yourself another case," the netizen said.

Ad

"Sounds like the song of the summer!" commented another.

"Why does it sound like August Moon from “Idea of You” lol," inferred another user on X.

The last album Sheeran dropped was the 2023 chart-topper called Autumn Variations. The album peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ed Sheeran recently surprised fans in New Orleans by debuting his unreleased song Azizam

GBK Brand Bar Back Stage During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - Source: Getty

Ed Sheeran dropped a surprise performance at New Orleans' historic French Quarter on March 15, 2025. During his set, the Grammy-winning singer performed his upcoming unreleased single, Azizam. He was also accompanied by the brass band, The Soul Rebels.

Ad

According to a report by Nola.com, the singer-songwriter stepped out of a black SUV at around 11 am local time and made an announcement about the song. He said that they were "filming a bit of content," which would be followed by a parade.

“We’re gonna do one song here – we’re filming a bit of content – and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us,” he said.

Ad

With a portable amplifier and mic, Ed Sheeran sang Azizam and announced that it would be released in the coming weeks. He told fans a new song that no one had heard would be released in a few weeks, adding that it was the "first time it's ever been played live."

The Grammy-award-winning singer explained to fans that they would play the song once before walking down and playing other songs that they knew before he would play Azizam again.

Ad

The Thinking Out Loud singer later posted the video of his impromptu performance on Instagram, thanking his fans for showing up.

“Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!” he wrote.

Ad

The performance in New Orleans was just one of a series of impromptu sets that Ed Sheeran played in recent times. Earlier this week, he performed at Tootsie's bar in Nashville, singing a mix of his greatest hits. He also performed Britney Spears' Baby One More Time.

Last month, Ed Sheeran traveled to the Indian city of Bengaluru where he drew a large crowd as he gave an impromptu performance on the streets that was shut down by the police. Although the show was pre-approved, the singer was forced to cancel it due to security concerns.

Ad

With speculation about his new album intensifying, fans can expect more impromptu performances like the abovementioned ones from Ed Sheeran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback