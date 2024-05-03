"I'm enjoying being on tour" — Ed Sheeran opens up on why he will not release any new music this year

Thinking Out Loud singer Ed Sheeran spoke in an exclusive interview with People, on May 2, while being at Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Gala at Dodgers Stadium. The singer revealed that he would not be releasing any new music as of now. He, however, confirmed that he is working on new projects.

In the interview, the singer-songwriter opened up about being on tour and said,

"I'm enjoying being on tour."

The 33-year-old singer further spoke about his daughters' reaction to his songs. Recently, the Perfect artist also made headlines after he reportedly dropped by at a pub named Old Bell on Bell Street in Henley-on-Thames.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed that he would not release any music this year

Ed Sheeran revealed that while he was currently working on several projects and songs, he would not drop any of those this year. In the exclusive interview with People, the singer stated:

"I released two records on tour last year and it's quite a lot being on tour and releasing records. So, I've made the new music and I'm just going to sit on it for a bit."

Upon being asked about his recent work, he said,

"That I'm working on them and they're new songs. But nothing's going to come out this year."

The singer further opened up about his daughters and how they feel about his music. According to him, his daughters Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter, are fond of his tracks. When asked if the children listen to his songs, he said,

"Yeah, of course, of course. Mostly my new songs because I don't really play my old songs in the house."

Ed Sheeran added:

"I feel it'd be quite weird to just put on my discography, so they mostly know the new songs that I'm working on because I play them quite a lot."

The singer has previously mentioned that his life changed after he became a father of two kids, whom he shares with his wife Cherry. On The Late Night Show, the singer-songwriter told James Corden,

"Well, I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four..."

The singer added that after becoming a dad, he seemingly had been living a healthy life with regular exercise as well. He also began spending more time with his family at home working and also felt "like a human being" after such a transition into fatherhood. In December 2023, he told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show that having the kids gave him a "purpose" in life.

Ed Sheeran released two albums last year and is expected to be just on the road this year

Ed Sheeran is currently on his fourth concert tour, known as the +-=÷× Tour or The Mathematics Tour. The tour consisting of 117 shows began on April 22, 2022, and the last show is set on September 8, 2024. The tour began in Dublin, Ireland, and is scheduled to end in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Just last year, in May, the Supermarket Flowers singer released the final album of the Mathematics series. The final album, - (Subtract), received positive reviews after its release, and was eventually nominated for a Grammy Award. The album also became one of the top ten, in several countries including the US, Canada, and Italy. After - (Subtract), the singer dropped his second album of 2023, Autumn Variations.

Recently, the English singer made headlines after he arrived at a pub on Bell Street, with his friends. The pub owner, Claire Wakefield, spoke to the BBC about this pleasant surprise when she saw the Grammy-winning singer at the establishment. She told the BBC,

"We did our famous lemon drop shots for them."

Wakefield added that she was about to leave for the gym when her husband told her that Ed Sheeran was at her pub. She also said,

"I didn’t really know what to do, I can’t fangirl him, I’m 43-years-old."

According to the landlady, Ed Sheeran told her that one of his friends was about to get hitched, thus, it was a stag do. The lady further revealed,

"About eight of them arrived, we had a good chat to them and made them our famous lemon drop shots and did a shot with them."

During his recent performance at Dodgers Stadium, Mark Walter, the Dodgers owner donated $54 million to LADF, whose funds have now risen to a hefty sum of $154 million. The Blue Diamond Gala performers list includes several well-known personalities including Usher, Bruno Mars, Elton John, and Jennifer Lopez.