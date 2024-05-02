"I'm definitely gonna retire" — Mary J. Blige lays down timeline of when she plans to end her music career

It seems that fans are experiencing the end of Mary J. Blige's singing career, as the American singer recently revealed in an interview with Extra that she would be retiring soon. Talking about her retirement in the interview, Blige said:

"Right now, I’m definitely gonna do some more acting and I’m definitely gonna retire in, like, five or six years."

A few days ago, the What's the 411? artist hinted towards a possible retirement in an interview with People magazine, saying that the studio album she was reportedly making might be her last.

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, opened up about possibly retiring after five to six years in a recent interview

The 53-year-old singer-songwriter and actor, Mary J. Blige, who has given several hits, talked about retiring in a few years. Blige revealed that she would want to act some more and added:

"Right now, I’m still doing what I’m doing but not as often as I was doing it because I don’t have to now. Mary is singing about life. Life… love… being stable and understanding you can have things like love. You can have a good life."

The singer has now become a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. When further addressing her retirement plans, Blige revealed that, although she has been working on it currently, she was also planning to retire from her music career. Just about a week ago, while talking to People, Mary J. Blige said:

"I’m actually in the studio right now recording more music, and I’m having fun. This is another album and it’s probably my last studio album."

She then jokingly said that it might even not be her last album. The 53-year-old Grammy winner continued by saying:

"I’ve been doing it for a while. I love it, I enjoy it, and it might be the last studio album. It might be."

While Mary J. Blige had mentioned that she was working on a music album, it is worth mentioning that her last project, Good Morning Gorgeous, was released back in 2022. She had, however, been quite active in her music career for the past few years. Before the 2022 album, she dropped Strength of a Woman in 2017.

Mary Blige spoke about her difficult life while growing up in Yonkers

In the exclusive interview with Extra, Mary J. Blige was asked about the amazing glow she exuded. The Love No Limit singer responded by saying that the reason behind the glow would be her love for herself. She added:

"The glow is the love for Mary J. Blige. I find my real love. And my real love is me and I found it."

Blige also spoke about her childhood in her hometown, describing it as quite difficult. She additionally mentioned:

"It was hard. My mom was a single parent… So if you survive it, you have friends and you have had love. It made us stronger… You can ask any writer from Yonkers — Jadakiss, DMX, Lady Gaga. It’s something about Yonkers that made you strong."

She further revealed that it felt good when she went back to the place where she struggled so much at one point in time. Blige, as a part of the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Community Fund, was present in Yonkers on April 25 at the Westchester Community College. She said:

"It feels good to come back to a place where you need to struggle so hard in."

Mary was a part of the 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show Performance, which included other personalities like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Eminem. The creative performance later also won three Emmys. Blige further revealed how accomplished she felt after the performance. She added:

"I just couldn’t wait to hit the Mary bopping. I just couldn’t wait to just be myself and do what I do in front of that audience."

Last month, in an interview, she spoke about how she continues to believe in love despite several heartbreaks. In the interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, as well as with Extra, she spoke about self-love and its importance.

53-year-old Mary has released numerous hit albums, including her debut album What's the 411?, Think Like A Man Do, The Breakthrough, and Growing Pains. The singer has won nine Grammy Awards and has been nominated in several categories.

Blige has also acted in several movies, like Rock of Ages, Prison Song, Rob Peace, and The Violent Heart.

Apart from movies, Blige has also acted in several TV shows like Empire, Ghost Whisperer, Power Book II: Ghost, The Umbrella Academy, How to Get Away With Murder, and Scream: Resurrection.