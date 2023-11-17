Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has hilariously revealed that he isn't one of the writers of Drake's new song 'Wick Man'.

The internet was set alight on Friday (November 17) after the Canadian rapper released his new album: For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. One of the songs on the album surprisingly included De Bruyne's name as a writer.

The Belgian star was listed as one of three writers for the song 'Wick Man', including Aubrey Graham (Drake) and New York producer The Alchemist (A.Mamam).

However, De Bruyne has insisted that he's not assisted the 'God's Plan' rapper on his new track. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Drake needed an assist."

But added:

"All jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though!"

The 31-year-old has proven to be one of the greatest assisters in Premier League history. He's managed 105 assists and 64 goals in 243 league games since joining Manchester City in 2015.

He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and many concluded that he'd been enjoying his downtime by entering the music world. That doesn't appear to be the case although the Belgium international is a fan of 'Drizzy'.

De Bruyne could reportedly join Drake's favorite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want the Cityzens' assist God.

De Bruyne's future at City is uncertain as he is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2024. The Belgian star has been vital for the Cityzens over the years and was a standout performer in their treble triumph last season.

The former Wolfsburg playmaker provided 31 assists and scored 10 goals in 49 games across competitions. That made him the top assister across Europe's top five leagues.

However, injuries are starting to take hold of the veteran midfielder and he's been sidelined since the opening game of this season. City are reportedly growing concerned with his recent fitness issues.

Thus, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are considering a move for De Bruyne. This could see him assisting Drake's favorite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at KSU Stadium.

Drake admitted earlier this year that he preferred Ronaldo to 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi. He said:

"Ah man, that's a sticky one. For me, probably Ronaldo, to be honest. But I know that’s probably not gonna go over well. I know it’s Messi’s moment right now, but for me, I’ve just always been a Ronaldo fan.”

However, the Belgian is said to have informed Al-Alami that he's concentrating on Pep Guardiola's City at present. He is expected back in action at the turn of the year.