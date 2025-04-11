Taylor Swift reportedly sent cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West after he claimed she had s*xual encounter with Harry Styles and Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift hit back at Kanye West for his recent rant on X (formerly Twitter). In a tweet shared on April 8, 2025, Ye wrote a controversial statement about Taylor, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles. The tweet, which has now been removed from Ye's feed, read:

"I'll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry styles f*cked Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me."

According to The Daily Mail, the popstar reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West after he made this unverified claim about her alleged s*x life. A source spoke to The Daily Mail and claimed that the rapper's remarks were "false, defamatory, and amounting to s*xual harassment."

They further claimed that Kanye's remarks were not mere "gossips," but instead speculations which could harm the singer's reputation. The source told The Daily Mail:

"This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory. This isn’t just [Ye] gossiping. This is [Ye] s*xually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career."

As of now, Kanye West has not publicly responded to the cease-and-desist letter reportedly sent by Taylor Swift. It was not just the Cruel Summer singer who responded to Ye's comments. A source close to Justin Bieber told the outlet that the remarks were "100 percent untrue."

Singer Harry Styles too has reportedly confirmed that the claims were untrue and even stated that he would offer any kind of support to Swift if required, according to The Express Tribune. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, Taylor's boyfriend also has reportedly been frustrated.

After receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Taylor Swift, Ye also got one from Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift reportedly was not the only person to send a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West. West's former wife Kim Kardashian also slapped him with the same after the popstar. For context, Kim and Kanye had been fighting custody battle since quite some time now.

In the series of problematic tweets that Ye posted recently, he did not just mention Taylor, but also dragged his ex-wife. In one of the tweets, Ye reportedly called Kim a "nanny" with whom he had four children.

The rapper further made references to Kim Kardashian's infamous s*x tape with her then boyfriend Ray J. In the tweet, the rapper wrote:

"Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two."

A source further mentioned that according to Kim, the mention to the s*x tape was "unnecessary."

An insider told The Daily Mail that Kim was also prompted to send a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye after his comments. Last month too, Ye had made some problematic comments about his ex-wife on X, where he apparently called her a "s*x worker" and a "s*x trafficker." According to Indulge, Kim allegedly asked Ye to remove the posts immediately and was even "mortified."

As for the apparent cease-and-desist letters from Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian, no response has been recieved from Kanye West and his team, as of now.

