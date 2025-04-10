Who holds the record for most tweets sent in a day? Kanye West claims he is trying to break the world record by tweeting random things

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, Kanye West aka Ye took to X to upload a series of tweets claiming that he wanted to break a world record. In one tweet, he first shared a screenshot of a Google search result, in which the rapper had looked for the number of maximum tweets that a user shared on X.

The tweet further came with a caption, in which Kanye wrote:

"How many more tweets do I need to break the record? And all this while working on seasonX, Finishing WW3, Mixing Bully. Mixing Donda2. And just finished laying my verse for Dave Blunts album."

Kanye keeping track of the number of tweets, (Photo via @kanyewest/X)

The tweet garnered more than 300K views within a few hours since it was uploaded on the social media platform. For the unversed, the record is currently secured by an individual named Abhishek Insan, a 24-year-old man from Haryana, India. According to asiabookofrecords.com, Insan tweeted 1508 times on February 12, 2021.

Trending

In another tweet uploaded on the platform today, Kanye wrote:

"Not gonna lie. Just finding sh*t to tweet to go for the world record at this point."

Another post by Ye, (Photo via @kanyewest/X)

Kanye West has been regularly keeping a track as to how many tweets he had already posted on his feed. In a tweet uploaded about five hours back, he again asked his followers how many tweets had he uploaded today. Many netizens even gave him a count of the number of tweets.

Kanye West had uploaded a series of questionable tweets yet again seemingly to break the record

Ye seemed quite passionate about breaking the record while he went on posting constantly and also asked his followers to keep a count. In order to break the record though, he posted some questionable tweets.

In one tweet, Kanye West spoke about Taylor Swift, and wrote:

"I'll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry styles f*cked Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me..."

In another tweet, he wondered if he should be paid to be on X, formerly known as Twitter. This tweet read:

"Should I be paid to be on twitter? Just cause I’m a multibillionaire doesn’t mean I shouldnt be paid for my cultural service."

About seven hours back, Kanye West again asked his followers how many tweets were posted from his account till then. While some had later said that he had already tweeted more than 100 posts, some claimed he crossed 200. As of writing, the latest tweet that he posted happened a few minutes ago and it read:

"This was love."

He further uploaded a photo of himself from one of his concerts. The posts that he had been uploading have also amassed a huge number of views and reactions from netizens. Some fans are now awaiting to see if he actually can break the record.

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More