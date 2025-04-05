"Why did DDG looked so scared" — Netizens react to Young Thug pulling up to DDG’s stream

Rapper Young Thug was recently seen pulling up to DDG's stream. The latter YouTuber and rapper was seen working at a food shop when Thug called out to them from the other side of a counter. The clip of the two interacting subsequently got circulated across social media platforms.

@FearedBuck also posted the same on X on April 4, 2025, which gained massive attention from netizens. The post has received more than 900K views and over 23K likes within less than 24 hours since it was uploaded on the social media platform.

The clip by @FearedBuck further amassed several reactions online. One X user even claimed that the interaction was filmed at Nipsey Hussle's restaurant, Marathon Burger. Here are some of the reactions found under the post:

"Why did DDG looked so scared," one person commented.

Another user tweeted:

"U can see young thug not about it no more."

"He’s getting his last runs in before the DA catch him and put him away again," added a tweet.

"Thug pulled up to Marathon Burger not DDG stream," stated a user on X.

Several other similar reactions were found under the clip involving Thug and DDG. A user commented:

"Bro look crazy nervous."

"You mean he pulled up to the Marathons set," read a tweet.

"This man Thugger out here on streams like he’s about to drop a mixtape called 'Live From The Stream,'" mentioned a netizen.

Young Thug was recently accused of violating his probation terms

In separate news about Young Thug, the rapper was recently facing allegations of violating his probation terms. The accusations against him started after Thug reportedly reshared the photo of Atlanta Police Investigator Marissa Viverito on his social media platform.

Marissa was testifying in a "multi-defendant gang murder preliminary hearing" on March 31, and no photos or videos of her were allowed to be taken, as per Fox 5 on April 2. The photo that Thug apparently reshared on X was originally posted by a blogger, and the post reportedly exposed Marissa and her family to threats.

This led to prosecutors claiming that Young Thug's actions led to the endangerment of a witness. Meanwhile, the accusations were denied by Brian Steel, Thug's attorney. Furthermore, in an April 2 tweet shared by the rapper, he claimed that he would never threaten anybody.

"I don't make treats to people I'm a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love," the tweet read.

Despite the prosecutors' requests, Atlanta Judge Paige Reese Whitaker decided not to send Thug back to jail for the viral post. The judge, however, cautioned the rapper over how he used social media. As per AP News on April 4, Reese said:

"While the Court does not find that the cited social media post rises to the level of a violation of Defendant’s probation, it may be prudent for Defendant to exercise restraint regarding certain topics."

In other news, Young Thug is all set to perform at his first concert since his release from jail. In February, it was announced that the rapper would be performing at the Les Ardentes music festival in Belgium on July 5, 2025.

