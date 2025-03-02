What year did Nipsey Hussle die? Rapper’s brother Blacc Sam kicks Rocstar 2800 out of Marathon Burger opening event

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle's brother Blacc Sam recently created headlines after getting into a verbal dispute with Rocstar 2800 and kicking him out from the opening of a Marathon Burger outlet in Los Angeles on March 1, 2025. Multiple videos of the dispute are currently trending on social media.

Ad

Notably, Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in March 2019 and an autopsy report revealed that he suffered multiple injuries on his body, as stated by the Independent.

Hussle worked with record labels like Cinematic and had one album in his credits, Victory Lap. Marathon Burger is a part of the brand of the same name launched by Nipsey Hussle in 2010.

During the launch of the new restaurant, a few people tried to separate Blacc and Rocstar while they were in each other's faces and shouting.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

No Jumper also obtained a clip from Blacc and Rocstar's dispute where they were surrounded by people. The video shows that the latter was taken towards the other side of the road at one point and while the duo continued shouting at each other, Blacc walked back.

A post shared by Poetik Flakko on X added a few more videos from the opening of Marathon Burger and one of them featured the duo talking about disrespecting someone and Blacc even referred to his brother at the same time.

Ad

The Story (Image via Instagram/rocstar2800)

Blacc and Rocstar are yet to share more details about their dispute. Rocstar had also shared a video from the venue through his Instagram Story the same day when the dispute happened.

Ad

Apart from that, he even shared a statement a day after the opening which reads:

"Damn All A N*gga Wanted Was A Burger."

Marathon Burger has been launched to celebrate the legacy of Nipsey Hussle

The new restaurant has been opened at the Los Angeles-based Melrose Avenue. As mentioned, Nipsey Hussle was shot dead at the same place near the clothing store of his brand Marathon.

Ad

The Independent stated that apart from him, two other individuals suffered injuries but managed to survive.

The launch of the Marathon Burger was confirmed last week and the brand shared a statement with Billboard, saying that they were excited to expand themselves "into the restaurant industry." The brand also mentioned:

"When Nipsey birthed The Marathon (Brand), launching it with The Marathon mixtape in 2010, the goal was always to enterprise this into a full lifestyle brand – music, fashion, food/hospitality, and entertainment. This is another step towards reaching Hussle's vision."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with KCAL News, Blacc Sam said that he and Nipsey Hussle always had a conversation about launching a restaurant someday.

Sam even addressed his happiness for being able to open the restaurant, adding that the "best quality of meat" has been used in the burgers since they wanted to bring "something exceptional" for everyone.

Sam also opened up on the significance of the Marathon brand by saying:

"I think the Marathon brand represents endurance, staying committed and working hard towards something. That's what resonates a lot with my brother's message…it applies all through life."

Ad

An Instagram post shared by Marathon Burger last month revealed that the first hundred people would get to eat free on the day of the launch and that there would be other attractions such as Live DJ.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback