How many were killed in the hangar collapse near Boise Airport? Investigation launched as multiple injuries reported

Tragedy struck on Wednesday evening, January 31, when an under-construction private hangar in the airfield of Idaho's Boise Airport collapsed, leading to the death of three people and the injury of nine others. The three deceased individuals died at the site of the accident. Five of the nine injured were reported to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The Jackson Jet Center owns the 39,000-square-foot structure. An investigation was launched into what led to the collapse. The incident did not impact Boise Airport operations. The identity of the victims has yet been revealed.

Three dead and nine injured from a hangar collapse at the Boise Airport

A private hangar under construction at the Boise Airport Airfield in Idaho collapsed on Wednesday, leading to the death of three people. According to an official statement by the City of Bois, the incident occurred at around 5 pm MT at the airfield near W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke St. Nine other people were injured, with five of them in critical condition.

The Boise Fire Department, Boise Police, Gowen Field Fire Department, and Ada County Paramedics responded to the incident. First responders had to stabilize the scene and rescue multiple victims. A heavy rescue unit, a dozen ambulances, three ladder trucks, and eight fire trucks were called to the scene.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Boise Fire Department Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel said that the incident was "fairly catastrophic."

"There was a large-scale collapse of the building, the framework of the building. I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you that it was a pretty global collapse that occurred. The main structural members came down," he said.

Hummels stated that a crane was placing members on the structure at the time of the collapse, which also led to the crane's collapse when the structure went down. According to Hummels, workers were working on tying together structural components on a rigid steel frame that had been erected. He also said there was no concern for any further collapses in the area.

Airport director Rebecca Hupp confirmed that even if the structure was on airport property, it was not a Boise Airport project. Hummels was quoted by the City of Boise offering his condolences to the victims. The Chief of Operations said:

"The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted."

Wright St. remained closed throughout the night with crews still on the scene, although it was secured from other threats. Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration began their on-scene investigation. The Idaho state police released a tweet right after the incident warning:

"There is an incident near the Boise airport with first responders on scene. This is causing traffic issues on I-84 near the airport."

Expand Tweet

Idaho News 6 confirmed that the Jackson Jet Center owned the collapsed hangar. In a statement to the outlet, Jackson Jet Center said:

"Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred."

The private airplane charter service provider thanked responders and hospitals. The statement continued:

"This occurred just west of our existing Jackson Jet Center at our new 39,000-square-foot steel hangar under construction, where dozens of dedicated people were working on site."

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, information regarding the identity of the victims and the cause of the accident is yet to be published.