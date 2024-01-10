How many people were injured due to the boom truck collapse in Manhattan? Investigation underway while netizens react to the incident

A tragedy struck on Tuesday evening, January 9, when a boom truck collapsed at a construction site in Inwood, Manhatten, New York. The knuckle boom truck was lifting a load of plywood for an under-construction building when the boom gave away, and part of it fell onto the 207th Street sidewalk.

Five people were reportedly injured in the accident, with three of them suffering serious injuries. However, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the exact reason why the accident occurred has not yet been released. Videos of the EMT and emergency personnel at the site went viral, prompting concern from social media users. Many netizens were worried about New York experiencing a lot of infrastructure issues as of late.

Boom truck incident leaves netizens concerned for New York City

The construction site incident in Manhattan on Tuesday sent shockwaves down the whole city. According to CBS News, a knuckle boom truck was helping to lift a load of plywood onto the second floor of an under-construction 17-story building at 3880 9th Ave. in Inwood, Upper Manhattan. Unfortunately, the boom of the truck suddenly gave away and came crashing down.

Dozens of workers were on the site at the time, and it was reported that part of the boom even ripped through the green fence and landed on the 207th Street sidewalk. NBC New York did not label the incident as a major collapse as the truck involved was of a smaller variety.

The New York Department of Buildings confirmed that it was called onto the site at 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports that the debris from the incident had left a few injured. Five people were reportedly injured in the accident, with the injuries to three of them being serious. However, none of the injuries are life-threatening, and everyone is expected to survive the unfortunate mishap.

The exact cause of the collapse has not been revealed, as the incident is still under investigation by the Department of Buildings. Meanwhile, videos of the incident went viral, causing widespread online concern. It shows multiple emergency personnel on the site and people being stretchered into ambulances.

Netizens who saw the viral videos of the boom truck collapse site were extremely concerned about the current state of New York. People pointed out that infrastructure mishaps were very common in New York as of late. Some attributed the collapse to the bad weather and wished everyone involved a speedy recovery. Here are a few reactions to @rawsalerts' tweet regarding the incident:

The construction site incident drew widespread concern for the state of NYC (Image via X/@rawsalerts)

Although speculations regarding bad weather are running amuck, it is not yet confirmed if it played a role in the boom truck collapse. New York was issued a red alert from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning for heavy rains, heavy winds, coastal flooding, and a likelihood of major inland flooding along with widespread power outages.