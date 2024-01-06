Who was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian model reported to have committed suicide after visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island

Well-known model Ruslana Korshunova has been revealed to be one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Korshunova committed suicide back in 2008 by jumping from the ninth floor of her apartment in Manhattan. A friend of Ruslana also revealed that the incident happened after she participated in a modeling gig in Paris, as per eFlux Media.

The fact about Korshunova being a victim of Epstein was disclosed in the court documents linked to Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit, which recently revealed a list of 170 people reportedly associated with Epstein. The list includes the names of well-known faces from the world of entertainment and politics.

Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit states that Ruslana Korshunova, who was 18 years old in 2006, was also taken to Epstein's island through the Boeing 727 along with many other girls, as per Page Six.

Giuffre once received an email from attorney Brad Edwards, who included an article in Newsweek that addressed Ruslana's suicide in 2011. Edwards requested Giuffre to check the article and photos and confirm if she knew Korshunova. However, Giuffre replied by saying that she does not know Ruslana and wrote:

"I am so sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends."

The Newsweek article mentioned similar incidents that happened among people close to Ruslana Korshunova. Peter Pomerantsev, who wrote the article, allegedly found in his investigation that Ruslana fell in love with a popular tycoon and she had once traveled to Epstein's island in Moscow.

Ruslana Korshunova had a successful career as a model: Death and conspiracy theories explained

The Independent reported that Ruslana Korshunova's career began when her picture was seen by the modeling agency, Models 1, in 2003. She then posed for Mario Sorrenti and Willy Van Der Perre and participated in the campaigns of fashion designers like Paul Smith, Nina Ricci, Christian Dior, and more.

She was featured on the covers of various publications like Russian Vogue and French Elle. She spent her childhood in Kazakhstan, as per International Business Times. She also became popular for participating in the New York Fashion Week in 2005.

Additionally, Korshunova was a member of a group called Rose of the World and this reportedly left a negative impact on her career. She was allegedly facing troubles in her personal life and aimed to solve her issues with the help of the group. According to ABC News, Ruslana Korshunova was also struggling with her anger and depression problems.

While her death was mostly referred to as suicide by multiple sources, her family members and friends believed that Rose of the World was responsible for her death.

As mentioned earlier, journalist Peter Pomerantsev reportedly investigated her death for a long time. He addressed the investigation in his book titled Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia and he expressed his shock behind Korshunova's death in an interview with ABC News. He said:

"Nothing quite adds up. Everyone keeps on saying she was such a normal girl. But to be honest, that's not unusual for suicides. It's a horribly tragic story, very depressing."

Peter's article in Newsweek stated that Ruslana Korsuhova fell 8.5 meters below her apartment but there were no signs of alcohol and drugs in her blood.