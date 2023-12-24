Who was Bobbie Jean Carter? Family and all you need to know as Aaron Carter’s sister dies aged 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, who gained recognition as the sister of Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, has passed away at the age of 41. She died on December 23, 2023, in Florida, and details on her cause of death were not revealed, as stated by People magazine.

While Bobbie's family members are yet to address the circumstances leading to her death, sources for People magazine reported that she suffered a cardiac arrest before her demise. Bobbie's mother, Jean, revealed in a statement that she was shocked to hear the news.

"I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."

Bobbie Jean Carter died almost a year after her brother Aaron also passed away from the side effects of alprazolam and difluoroethane. Jane requested privacy in such a situation and further stated:

"However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

People magazine stated that Bobbie appeared in eight episodes of the reality series House of Carters. She reportedly served as a makeup artist during her brother Aaron's tours. Bobbie shifted to Florida and lived there for a long time. She welcomed a daughter named Ella in 2015.

Bobbie Jean Carter was known to people as the sister of Aaron Carter and Nick Carter

All the members of the Carter family have been well-established in different fields over the years. However, the family has also been in the headlines for the disputes that happened for various reasons between them.

The recent death of Bobbie Jean Carter has once again brought the family into the spotlight. As mentioned earlier, Bobbie was popular among people for being the sister of Aaron Carter and Nick Carter. She was born to Jane Schneck, who owned a business in Tampa, Florida, as per Distractify.

Jane and her then-husband, Robert Gene Carter, were the parents of five children, including Nick Carter, Aaron Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter, and Angel Carter. Distractify reported that Jane and Robert separated in 2000, and Aaron also released his single I Want Candy, the same year.

Bobbie Jean Carter was taken into custody in June of this year after she stole items worth $55.32 from Hobby Lobby. She was caught red-handed, and charges of theft and fentanyl possession were imposed on her, as per People magazine.

Aaron became a famous pop star during the 1990s and released many successful albums, like Oh Aaron and Another Earthquake! Aaron and Nick's eldest sister and singer, Leslie, passed away back in 2012.

Nick Carter is also a singer like Leslie and Aaron, and he has released three albums and various singles since 1989. He additionally accumulated a huge fanbase as a member of the vocal group Backstreet Boys.

Angel Carter has been pursuing a successful career as a model and is also a mental health advocate. In 2014, she tied the knot with Corey Conrad, and the pair are the parents of a daughter named Harper.