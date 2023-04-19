What is Difluoroethane? Aaron Carter cause of death revealed 5 months later

Aaron Carter's cause of death was finally disclosed five months after his demise on November 5, 2022. A coroner's report released on April 18 revealed that he drowned to death and the effects of alprazolam and difluoroethane. Difluoroethane refers to an aerosol propellant commonly available in spray cans, and alprazolam can be found under the brand name Xanax.

Although the autopsy was done immediately after the rapper's demise, the results took a few months due to toxicology tests that consumed a lot of time. According to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office, Carter's body was sent right away for analysis to the Forensic Science Center. It continued:

"On November 6, 2022, the deputy medical examiner completed a full autopsy on Mr. Carter. Following the completion and receipt of relevant test results, the cause of death was certified on April 14."

On November 5 last year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for help at Carter's house at around 11 am. According to law enforcement officials, Aaron's body was found by a house sitter, who immediately called the authorities.

Aaron Carter's manager revealed that he was tired when they met last time

Aaron Carter's manager, Taylor Helgeson, revealed in a November 2022 interview with Page Six that the last time he saw Carter, he looked thin and tired. Taylor stated that Carter did not bother with anything about his health issues and was excited about his upcoming projects. He added:

"He was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him. We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too."

Although there were no plans to release Carter's new projects, Taylor said that he would make sure that they got to the right place so that Carter's son may receive financial support in the future. According to Carter's death certificate, he was already cremated, and his sister Angel would receive the ashes.

During the initial investigation, authorities found cans of compressed air alongside bottles of prescription pills at the location where he was found dead. Following his death, Carter's management team criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release a memoir based on him, and they described the decision as disrespectful and unauthorized.

The publisher postponed their plans for the memoir's release, and while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, they stated that Carter was a father, brother, son, and friend to all those who were grieving for him.

Aaron Carter released six albums and 44 singles in his music career

Aaron Carter released his self-titled debut album in 1997, which sold around 1 million copies and reached the top of UK Albums, UK Heatseekers Albums, European Albums, and more.

He continued to release more albums, with the latest, titled Blacklisted, released in November 2022. He was also popular for his singles like I'm Gonna Miss You Forever, I Want Candy, Sooner or Later, So Much to Say, and more.

Carter was featured in a few films like Fat Albert, Ella Enchanted, Supercross, and more, alongside some TV shows, including Rocket Power, Family Affair, House of Carters, and others.

