What was Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death? Certificate issued a week after actor’s passing

Late Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death has officially been revealed after he passed away on October 14, 2022.

According to a new report, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure at the age of 72. At the time of his death, the actor was suffering from a lower respiratory tract infection, sepsis, heart block, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

News of Coltrane's death was announced by his agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, who thanked the staff at Larbert's Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their "care and diplomacy."

"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time. My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14. Robbie was a unique talent. For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

Robbie Coltrane was best known for playing the role of beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper, Hagrid, in the Harry Potter series, and criminal psychologist Dr Eddie Fitzgerald in the 90s drama Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane's ex-wife Rhona Gemmell filed the paperwork for his his death certificate

Robbie Coltrane with his ex-wfe Rhona Gemmell at Bafta Awards 1994 (Image via Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Robbie Coltrane's death certificate was registered in Glasgow. The paperwork for the same was filed by his former wife Rhona Gemmell, according to the Daily Star.

His death certificate was registered under his birth name, Anthony Robert McMillan. He changed his name in the 1970s to pay tribute to jazz sax player John Coltrane. The actor had been unwell for some time before his death last week.

He was first seen in a wheelchair in 2016 after he was diagnosed with osteoarthritis. At the time, he revealed that he was in constant pain and had undergone an exploratory operation to discover that he had no cartilage left in one of his knees.

According to reports, he had been ill for the last two years.

Robbie Coltrane's co-stars paid tribute to the late actor

After news of Robbie Coltrane's death went viral, his Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson remembered the actor with whom they starred as child actors.

While speaking with Deadline, Radcliffe stated:

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Grint, who played the role of redhead Ron Weasley in the franchise, took to his Instagram handle and shared a lengthy post remembering Coltrane.

“Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermoine, took to her Instagram story to remember the late actor.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Robbie Coltrane last appeared in television series Urban Myths where he played the role of Orson Welles.

He is is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, and their children Spencer and Alice.

