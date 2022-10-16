Robbie Coltrane: 5 lesser-known facts about Rubeus Hagrid actor

It is a sad day for Potterheads and film enthusiasts worldwide with the death of Robbie Coltrane hitting the news on the evening of October 14, 2022.

Robbie Coltrane is especially popular for playing the character of the friendly half-giant groundskeeper of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. His flawless portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid has received universal acclaim and has become an iconic reference to the Harry Potter franchise.

In this article, we explore some of the lesser-known facts about Robbie Coltrane, the actor who has forever immortalized the character of Hagrid on screen.

5 not-so-known facts about Robbie Coltrane

1) He denied offers from Hollywood

Robbie Coltrane in Alfresco (Image via ITV)

Robbie Coltrane has been an actor since his early twenties, appearing in a variety of well-known projects. He made his stage debut in John Byrne's production of The Slab Boys in 1978. He then moved to television, where he made his first appearance alongside Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, and others in the 1983 British comedy sketch series Alfresco.

His big break came in the early 1990s with his role as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the ITV series Cracker, for which he won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor three years in a row.

According to reports, Steven Spielberg was a big fan of Coltrane's work in Cracker, which resulted in multiple offers from Hollywood for him to work in US television. Coltrane, however, turned down all overseas offers because he did not want to be away from his children.

2) He was a squatter before becoming a successful actor

Robbie Coltrane (Image via Instagram)

While the general notion about acting as a career is accompanied by a lavish lifestyle, that is not always the case. The years of adversity that precede success are frequently overlooked. Robbie Coltrane went through a similar experience.

Britain has a culture of squatters where a group of homeless people occupy and live in an uninhabited property in a bid to get off the harshness of the streets. Coltrane was one of them in his early years. He and a group of others used to live in an abandoned house on London's Finchley Road, according to TVNZ. They even made repairs to the property to make it habitable despite the council's advice that it was unsafe to live in.

3) His celebrated role of Rubeus Hagrid came without even needing an audition

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Undeniably, Robbie Coltrane's most notable role has been as Rubeus Hagris, the half giant groundskeeper of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter wizarding universe. His portrayal of the character was near-perfect, immortalizing him on screen and making him a fan favorite among Potterheads all over the world.

Fans cannot possibly imagine anybody else in that role, and apparently it was the same for the creator of the franchise, J. K. Rowling. Coltrane was part of her dream cast for the on-screen adaptation of her Harry Potter series. He did not even need to come in for an audition as he was the first choice for the character by default.

It was definitely the perfect call by Rowling, as even the fans cannot comprehend seeing anybody other than Robbie Coltrane playing the part of Hagrid.

4) His other iconic on-screen appearances

Coltrane and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Ocean's Twelve (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Coltrane may be known for his on-screen portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter wizarding world, but he has played out many more noteworthy characters in films and television.

Robbie played the character of Matsui, an informant for Danny in the American heist comedy movie, Ocean's Twelve alongside other prominent actors like George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and others. He also appeared in the James Bond franchise as Valentine Zukovsky, a former crime boss who later became Bond's associate.

He also appeared in the 2016 British series, National Series, as Paul Finchley, a formerly successful comedian.

5) His last few days were painful

Coltrane using a cane in National Treasure (Image via Shutterstock)

Robbie Coltrane's death shook the entertainment industry on the eve of October 14, 2022. According to reports, while the cause of his death is still unknown, he had been under quite some pain from his ailments. He died in a hospital in Falkirk, Scotland.

In 2016, Coltrane told British tabloid The Daily Star, that he had been suffering from osteoarthritis and was in constant pain because of it. The condition severely affects the joints and makes daily life extremely painful. The disease had completely disintegrated the cartilage in one of his knees, necessitating a knee replacement.

Coltrane had to use a wheelchair after the operation and even a cane to get around. He could be seen using the cane in his 2016 appearance on British series, National Treasure.

