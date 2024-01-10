Why is Mississippi University for Women changing its name? Brightwell University name change sparks outrage online

On Monday, January 8, 2024, a Mississippi-based university in Columbus called Mississippi University for Women announced its plan to rename the institution. The new name proposed is Mississippi Brightwell University, as per the Associated Press.

The news outlet also reported that the authorities of the university are justifying the rebranding because the public educational institution has been enrolling male pupils since 1982, but its name has failed to reflect the diversity so far.

As soon as the news went viral, netizens criticized the move, as the university was one of the first publicly funded women’s universities in the nation, and people think the name change derides its legacy.

Expand Tweet

“Nothing about this makes sense”: Netizens slam Mississippi University for Women’s name change

On Monday, Mississippi University for Women (MUW or The W) announced during its Spring Convocation that it will be rebranding its name into Mississippi Brightwell University, as the institution, which was originally meant for women only, has been admitting men since the early 1980s. The change, as per the school officials, will now rightfully reflect its demographics.

In fact, according to the Associated Press, 22 percent of the current strength (roughly 2230) of the university comprises male students. Not only that, but the university’s President Nora Miller even stated in a recent press release that the suggested new name was influenced by the motto of MUW, “We study for light to bless with light,” and resonated with its “enduring essence of a supportive, inclusive, and empowered community.”

Unfortunately, the name change proposition has sparked mass outrage online, with many alumni taking to Facebook and commenting on MUW’s official announcement of the same, claiming an attempt by the administration to alter its history. Here are some of the reactions opposing the move and even suggesting alternative names.

Netizens call out the name change of Mississippi University for Women. (Image via Facebook/Mississippi University for Women)

Alumnis oppose the name change of MUW. (Image via Facebook/Mississippi University for Women)

MUW or The W is rebranding into Mississippi Brightwell University and facing criticism for the same. (Image via Facebook/Mississippi University for Women)

It is important to note that in 2022, the Mississippi University for Women’s Dean’s Council sent a letter to President Nora Miller citing that the current name presents “challenges” and needs to be looked into. A few months later, she declared a university-led task force to analyze a name change.

While the committee contacted students, faculty, alumni, and others to gain ideas about the name change and says that it was the result of “the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives,” the reactions online say otherwise.

However, Miller believes that “the rebranding process and ensuring the revised brand” would resonate with the vision, mission, and dynamics of the entire MUW family. Currently, the name is awaiting approval from Mississippi state legislators and is expected to be implemented on July 1.

Miller said the “Brightwell” part of the new name suggests “light” and “wellness” and reflects MUW’s values perfectly.

Earlier, in 2009, a proposal to omit “women” from the university’s name faced severe backlash from its alumni. Back then, President Claudia Limbert suggested the name Reneau University, in honor of Sallie Reneau, the pioneer behind the foundation of MUW.

Another attempt was also made to change Mississippi University for Women’s name to Welty University, in honor of Eudora Welty, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, hailing from Mississippi. However, her family did not agree with the proposal.

Chartered in 1884, the institution was called the Industrial Institute and College and shared its campus with a private college called Columbus Female Institute, which focused on offering higher education and vocational training to women.

However, in 1920, upon Reneau’s letter to the-then Governor of the state, the name was changed to Mississippi State College for Women, which in 1974 became Mississippi University for Women.