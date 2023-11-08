Why has the Facebook back button stopped working? Possible fixes explored amid update issues

The latest update for the Facebook app on Android smartphones led to an unexpected change where the back button at the bottom of the screen has stopped working. Although there has been an arrow-like symbol on the top to return to the previous page, the back button has proved to be an easier option for users over the years.

The Sun states that the function was affected for all users around the world after October 31, 2023, when the new update in the form of Version 439 was released on the Play Store.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens also expressed their frustration on different social media platforms. A few of them requested Meta fix the issue, and others called it "unintuitive." It is currently unknown why the back button stopped functioning, and the social media platform has not issued a statement about the latest update.

How to solve the back button problem on Facebook?

Facebook rolled out a new update for Android users last month to ensure the smooth functioning of the app. However, the back button stopped working for most of the users after the update, and the reports first came out on November 5, 2023, as per Distractify.

The disabling of the back button has created a lot of problems for the users since they are finding it hard to scroll to the top of the screen and press another symbol to go back.

A few people reportedly claimed that they held the button for 1-4 seconds and it solved the problem. However, the problem will remain the same if anyone clears the cache and the overall app data. The problem won't appear to those who have not updated the app until now.

The Sun states that the update can be reportedly removed by following a few steps. It starts with going to the settings section of the phone and choosing the option of Apps & Notifications. Users then need to select See All Apps and find Facebook. On the right side of the top, there will be three dots where the updates can be uninstalled.

Meta is testing a new update for Facebook and Instagram

Meta revealed on their official website two days ago that they are testing a new holiday bonus for the users of Instagram and Facebook in South Korea, the U.S., and Japan. The website states that the update will let users get a reward for posting reels and pictures.

Expand Tweet

Selected creators will be invited to test the bonus by the end of 2023, and it will be applicable only through an invitation. The benefits will be dependent on the number of views received by a reel or picture.

Meta is additionally offering gifts for creators on both social media platforms. Users can share virtual gifts by purchasing stars on Instagram, and the facility is currently available in most countries.

Facebook is also providing fall and holiday-themed virtual gifts for a limited period, which can be earned by making content related to the festive season and participating in challenges.