Mark Zuckerberg's bunker project sparks apocalypse speculation reminiscent of Leave the World Behind

Netizens are reminded of the apocalypse shown in Leave the World Behind with the news about Mark Zuckerberg preparing for the unseen future by building a mega compound with underground bunkers. According to a recent article in Wired magazine, which referenced sources and public records, it has been revealed that the CEO of Meta is in the process of developing an extensive compound on an island in Hawaii.

With workers transported to and from the island of Kauai under agreements of complete secrecy, the compound is rumored to boast underground bunkers, an escape hatch, food, water supply, and enough energy prepping for any mega-disaster.

While Zuckerberg is not the first billionaire preparing in anticipation for doomsday, the news and absolute secrecy on the part of the CEO have received ample public reactions on various social media platforms. The news is timed with Leave the World Behind, a movie screened in theatres in November 2023 and currently streaming on Netflix, predicting an apocalypse at the global level.

Why is Zuckerberg’s property reminding people of Leave the World Behind?

While the billionaire has multiple properties both upscale and lavish, he is reported to have bought a massive piece of land estimated at $170 million on Kauai island in Hawaii. A vast compound, which, in turn, is estimated to be about $100 million, is under construction on the land. While these numbers are estimations, the project cost could be much higher than $270 million.

There are whispers that the Meta CEO may be prepping for an apocalypse of the kind shown in the movie Leave the World Behind. The base for these talks comes from the Wired magazine report hinting at the project, currently named Koolau Ranch, planning a 5000-square foot subterranean bunker with all amenities and an escape route ready.

The article suggests blind doors in the library, an escape hatch with ladders, and concrete-packed heavy metal doors in the bunker. The property is believed to have mansions with 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms and treehouses connected by rope bridges to stay and travel arboreal.

The reports have left netizens worried about what the predictions from the tech wizard might be. With the apocalypse movie Netflix’s Leave the World Behind, viewers are anxious about any imminent threat on the global level.

Is Zuckerberg’s move an indication of impending dangers?

While Zuckerberg’s massive property construction may seem like a prediction of impending doom, it is not a novel idea for billionaires to plan for doomsday. While Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has collected enough amenities to survive inside his house for a long time, Sam Altman of OpenAI has accumulated gas masks, antibiotics, gold, and weapons to survive unforeseen adversities.

Moreover, Huffman has also hoarded firearms, ammunition, and motorcycles, predicting threats of various kinds. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman believes most of the billionaires from Silicon Valley have some form of apocalypse insurance, including underground bunkers.

What is Leave the World Behind about?

Leave the World Behind is a 2023 American apocalyptic movie presenting a cataclysm that starts with animal migrations and a total technology breakdown. The psychological thriller has received positive feedback from both viewers and critics. While the screenplay is not deemed outstanding, the actors have compensated for the drawback.

With an impressive star cast including Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la, the movie kept viewers glued to their screens. Besides Red Om Films and Esmail Corp, the film was executive produced by Higher Ground Productions, a banner owned by Barrack and Michelle Obama.

While speculations are rife on whether Mark Zuckerberg’s sprawling Hawaiian property is the groundwork for any oncoming cataclysm, more news may be out in a few months. Meanwhile, viewers can catch the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, which is available for streaming on Netflix.