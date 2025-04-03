"I’m all about peace and love" — Young Thug denies threatening Marissa Viverito after motion is filed to revoke his probation

Rapper Young Thug had recently reposted a photo of Marissa Viverito, the Atlanta police investigator, on X. For context, taking any photo or videos of Marissa was strictly prohibited by the court, as per FOX 5. Thug's reposted post was originally put up by a user who claimed to be a blogger.

On April 1, Thug reposted Marissa Viverito's photo and also called her a liar. This reportedly led to a series of threats to her and her family after it garnered millions of views. On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a motion to get Thug's probation revoked.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the rapper took to X to share his side of the story. He wrote:

"I don't make treats to people I'm a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love."

While Young Thug shared his take on the situation, his attorney Brian Steel also gave a statement to Variety. Calling the motion baseless, Steele stated that they would seek dismissal of the petition. The attorney further added:

"While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong."

According to prosecutors, Thugs' online activity endangered the safety of witnesses. They further claimed that Marissa's home address as well as her parents' addressed were publicly posted online.

They even cited several tweets on social media that apparently spread hate about Marissa and even Fani Willis.

In the petition, the prosecutors further claimed that Young Thug's online activity also hampered the integrity of judicial proceedings. As of now, the investigator has not reacted to the post made by the rapper in his now-removed tweets.

Georgia law approves revocation of probation in case the defendant's action(s) affect public safety negatively. As per prosecutors, Thug had a strong influence on many people, thus making the impact of his tweets more severe.

The state's filing claimed that Young Thug's action was a "calculated campaign of intimidation, harassment, and misinformation"

While urging the court to immediately remand Young Thug as well as to revoke his probation, the prosecutors also spoke about the rapper's behavior. They said in the motion:

"The behavior is a] calculated campaign of intimidation, harassment, and misinformation designed to undermine the legal process."

For the unversed, Marissa was in court on March 31, giving a testimony in a "multi-defendant gang murder preliminary hearing." In Thug's now-deleted posts about the investigator, he called her the "biggest liar in the DA's office."

As mentioned, the post eventually gained massive momentum online, leading to this new motion against Thug.

While both sides have given their take on the situation surrounding Thug as well as the motion, no trial date for this has been scheduled as of now.

In October 2024, a long-term criminal trial came to an end after Young Thug pleaded guilty. Thug was eventually sentenced to 40 years, which includes 15 years of probation.

