Who is Marissa Viverito? Young Thug calls Atlanta police investigator "Biggest liar in the DA office"

In a recent development in the ongoing Young Slime Life (YSL) trial, rapper Young Thug publicly criticized Atlanta Police Investigator Marissa Viverito, calling her the "biggest liar."

"Biggest liar in the DA office," Thug wrote in an X post.

The X post was uploaded on April 1, 2025, but has since been deleted.

Although the rapper did not specify the reasons for his accusation, his post has drawn attention to the details surrounding Atlanta Police Investigator Marissa Viverito and her background.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Marissa Viverito has police training and lives in Georgia, United States. She works as an Investigator for the Atlanta Police Department, where she oversees the Violent Crime Interdiction Section, Gang Unit, and serves as an Investigative Gang Analyst.

Marissa Viverito in the spotlight after Young Thug's recent accusation

Thug (Image via Derek White/WireImage)

According to Marissa Viverito's LinkedIn profile, she has over a decade of experience investigating complex organized crime. Not much is known about her educational background; however, she began her career as a Probation Officer in the Georgia Department of Corrections in April 2009 and continued until July 2014.

Following this, she joined the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, where she served for more than four years. In May 2021, she retired from the department as a Criminal Investigator with the GBI Gang Task Force.

From May 2021 to February 2023, Viverito worked for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. In February 2023, she joined the City of Atlanta Police Department. Marissa Viverito's LinkedIn bio indicates that she employs advanced techniques in criminal case investigations.

"Passionate and results-driven Investigator with over a decade's worth of experience in complex organized crime investigations. A recognized subject-matter expert in criminal street gangs known for applying innovative and advanced investigative techniques to identify and dismantle violent criminal organizations," the about section reads.

In 2021, Viverito was honored with the Regional Investigator of the Year by the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, which is affiliated with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

The Atlanta rapper Young Thug was incarcerated in May 2022 on charges related to racketeering and gang activity, specifically involving the alleged street gang Young Slime Life (YSL). However, in October 2024, he was released from jail after pleading guilty to gang, drug, and gun charges as part of a plea deal.

Since his release, the rapper has been posting about his RICO charges and related matters online. On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Young Thug shared a post on X, and in a since-deleted photo, he accused Atlanta Police Investigator Marissa Viverito of being a liar. In the same thread, Young Thug posted images of the investigator and suggested that his fans also "hate" her.

"All my homies hate Viverito," Thug further wrote.

A netizen in the thread inquired about what Marissa Viverito had specifically done. The rapper Young Thug replied that the investigator had "blatantly lied" about him. He further claimed that she is now doing the same to Lil Baby, who was recently arrested in connection with escalating gang tensions following a 2024 music video.

The since-deleted post read:

"blatantly lied on Thug & others to get him arrested. lied like PROVEN lies. She making up stuff about Lil Baby now too," Thug wrote.

According to XXL Magazine, investigator Marissa Viverito was present in court on Monday, March 31, 2025, for a hearing that was part of an initial legal procedure to determine whether seven men charged with the shooting deaths of two 13-year-old boys in Atlanta last year will stand trial.

Currently, the investigator has not yet responded to Young Thug's claim.

