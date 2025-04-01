Atlanta Police releases 911 call made by a woman linked to Young Scooter’s death: Everything to know

Atlanta police recently released the 911 call linked to the death of rapper Young Scooter (real name Kenneth Bailey) on his 39th birthday. Bailey passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, after reportedly fatally injuring himself while jumping a fence during a police chase.

Ad

Citing law enforcement officers, Fox 5 reported that cops responded to a 911 call about a shooting and a woman being dragged into a residence on William Nye Drive in Southeast Atlanta. This prompted them to check out the tip.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon seeing the officers, two men fled from the back door of the house. While one of them returned, the other was injured while trying to jump a fence. He was taken to a Grady Marcus Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities later identified him as Young Scooter.

As per Fox 5 on March 31, 2025, Atlanta PD released the audio recording of the 911 call, asking the public to help track down the caller. In the call, a woman claimed her neighbors were involved in an alleged domestic dispute and reported hearing three gunshots. She claimed that a young girl was being held hostage, saying:

Ad

"This girl doesn't have on any clothers. They threw her outside, he was fighting the girl. He literally fought the girl."

The 911 caller alleged an injured girl was being held hostage

In the 911 call, a woman claiming to be the "neighborhood watch" made several allegations. She reported a "shooting" at her "next-door neighbor's" house and stated that there was a "whole domestic dispute going on."

Ad

She alleged that several armed men had entered the residence, adding that she allegedly saw a "girl" being held "hostage." According to her, the girl was injured and didn't have any clothes on.

The mysterious caller further stated that the girl "had someone come over there," and they started "shooting." She insisted that the girl was hurt and bleeding profusely, urging the 911 operator to send help. Furthermore, she claimed that when the girl tried to escape, a man dragged her back inside the house.

Ad

Ad

When asked to describe the alleged victim, the caller claimed she was a white woman with dark hair and had "a baby" with her. Meanwhile, she claimed the one attacking was a Black man.

"I think you guys should get here quick because this girl is... he's really hitting her and there is a child involved. And there is like seven guys in the house and they all have guns," the caller claimed.

Ad

Throughout the 911 call, the woman suggested that her neighbors were allegedly involved in illegal activities like drug or s*x trafficking.

While police have not confirmed whether her claims were legitimate or if they found the alleged victim, they have offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who can identify the caller. As per Fox 5, the woman made the call from a 911-only phone, making it difficult to trace.

More on Young Scooter's death: Atlanta PD claims no police shootout involved

Young Scooter was born in Walterboro, South Carolina, but moved to Atlanta when he was 9. He was one of the first artists to sign with Future's record label, Freebandz. Some of his hit tracks include Colombia and Street Lottery.

Ad

Young Scooter at the StreetzFest 2k18 - Source: Getty

On March 28, cops responded to the previously mentioned 911 call.

Ad

According to Fox 5 news, citing Lt. Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit, cops knocked on the residence in question, but a man opened the door and "immediately shut" it. While officers attempted to set a perimeter, two men fled from the back of the house. One of them eventually returned, but the other jumped two fences before being found injured nearby. He was later identified as Young Scooter.

"He appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," Smith stated during a press conference, adding, "Officers rendered aid and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

Ad

Notably, the day also marked the rapper's 39th birthday. As news of Young Scooter's death spread online, netizens quickly speculated whether his death resulted from a police shooting.

Addressing the rumors, Lt. Smith emphasized during the press conference that Young Scooter was not injured in a police shootout but was hurt while attempting to jump a fence. He stated:

"The Atlanta Police Department has not been involved in any shootings tonight and the incident on William Nye—no one was—there was not a shooting at all."

Ad

According to Fox 5, owing to the public scrutiny, the incident was under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

There are no further updates at this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback