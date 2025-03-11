Who was Jamie White? InfoWars reporter allegedly murdered outside his Austin home

Reporter and writer Jamie White was reportedly murdered near his Austin-based residence on the night of March 9, 2025. Jamie was working for the conspiracy theory and independent news website InfoWars, launched by radio show host Alex Jones.

According to Times Now, Jamie covered a majority of topics on the website, including entertainment. He additionally became popular for reporting cases such as the ban imposed on presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in Romania, as stated by the outlet.

The news of Jamie White's death was first shared by Alex Jones while he was on air. Alex claimed that certain Democrats of Austin were allegedly involved in Jamie's murder, adding that the Democratic district attorney Jose Garza could not have any control over the criminal activities.

Furthermore, InfoWars also confirmed the news in another statement and added:

"We pledge that Jamie's tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice. Jamie's important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

Apart from this, social media platforms were also flooded with tributes where people recalled Jamie White's work over the years, praising him for the way he turned out to be a helping hand to Alex on different occasions.

A report by CBS Austin stated that the Austin Police Department has launched an investigation into the matter and they have requested help from the general public. In case anyone has details related to the incident, they have been told to get in touch with the homicide tip line or the Crime Stoppers.

Jamie White did not come to work before the news of his death went viral

In a video shared through his official account on X on March 11, 2025, Alex Jones was heard appreciating Jamie White, saying that the latter was one of the "cool people" who was associated with InfoWars for a long time. Alex shared a few more details as he said:

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone, because he was always here early. Loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom. And when they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot."

While speaking to CBS Austin, Public Information Officer for the Austin Police Department Leah Ratliff said that an individual was reportedly found in the 2300 block of Douglas Street with traumatic injuries after the cops received a 911 call at around 11:57 p.m. on March 9, 2025.

After the authorities arrived at the spot, they tried to save the man but failed to do the same, following which he was pronounced dead on location at 12:19 a.m. However, the authorities are yet to confirm the man's identity as Jamie White.

Notably, the above-mentioned incident is the latest criminal activity that has happened in Austin amidst an increase in reports of similar cases in the area over the last few years. Back in 2023, the Austin Police Department also launched a new non-emergency number 311 for the general public to report cases of robbery. The department also announced the same through X at the time.

Meanwhile, the police did not disclose anything about the suspects possibly associated with the Austin murder case. Ratliff also said at a press conference that the investigation is in the early stages and other details would be revealed in the upcoming days.

