"Dearly hope everything goes well": Fans extend support as OMEGA X are set to hold a press conference on November 16

OMEGA X will hold a press conference on November 16, 2022, to shed light on their ongoing abuse scandal against SPIRE Entertainment and their future course of action. The press conference will be held at 2 pm KST.

On November 14, 2022, a legal representative of the VAMOS singers revealed that the members will detail the abuse they have endured at the hands of their former CEO and management. The band and their lawyers will also speak about their future direction at the Seoul Bar Association building in the Seocho area of Seoul.

OMEGA X’s fans have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt support to the members who have been through quite a lot. One fan even said that they "dearly hope everything goes well for OMEGA X," adding that the band deserves the world.

Unfortunately justice always sucks in South Korea but I dearly hope everything goes well for OMEGA X, my boys deserve the world

OMEGA X versus SPIRE Entertainment: A brief timeline of events so far

It is confirmed that OMEGA X members have appointed legal representatives and applied for trademark registration. According to the patent office's trademark registration inquiry, OMEGA X's Kor, Eng group name and fandom name have been applied for trademark rights.

OMEGA X is currently in the middle of pursuing a legal battle against their former CEO Kang, Chairman Hwang and SPIRE Entertainment.

Last month, a OMEGA X fan released a video where the CEO of the agency, Ms Kang, was seen physically and verbally abusing the members. She was also seen yelling at them and using cuss words following their Los Angeles concert.

Korean media outlet SBS News dug deeper into it and revealed that CEO Kang and SPIRE Entertainment have continuously abused members. It was revealed that the two had followed the band to their hotel and created a ruckus outside their hotel rooms to the point that hotel staff and local police had to intervene.

This caused major outrage on social media, with many fans sharing their own accounts of witnessing OMEGA X’s abuse at the hands of their CEO. Shortly after this, SPIRE Entertainment released a statement downplaying the Los Angeles incident, revealing that it was a small squabble and that the agency had “resolved all their misunderstandings.”

However, it was later revealed that OMEGA X's agency had left them stranded in the US. The members had to pay money from their own pockets to book flights to go back to South Korea.

Fans were furious upon learning this and this time OMEGA X’s friends, family and colleagues spoke against SPIRE Entertainment.

The controversy continued to rage on the internet and finally, SPIRE Entertainment revealed that the abusive CEO Kang had resigned from her position.

After a prolonged period of silence, the group revealed that they have launched their personal Instagram. Additionally, for the first time since the abuse scandal broke out, members revealed that they did face abuse at the hands of their CEO and management. They also said that they endured it for the sake of their fans.

The band revealed SPIRE Entertainment had threatened them with dire consequences if they tried to interact with fans, but the members revealed they have had enough of it.

In a recent interview with SBS News, the band revealed that SPIRE Entertainment had demanded that they cough up $300,000 in unpaid fees to the agency. The amount equals to nearly 400 million Korean won. The band also revealed that CEO Kang would call and text them at odd hours, and speak in foul language to them. They also said that Kang had forced four members to perform even though they were down with Covid-19.

Reportedly, the four members are receiving treatment for panic disorders, anxiety, trauma, and insomnia.

The decision to hold a press conference comes post SPIRE Entertainment’s threat of demanding the members pay their impending dues.

OMEGA X’s fans are supportive of their decision to hold a press conference

#Thread : SBS shares more developments regarding OMEGA X and SPIRE Entertainment:

The members of the band have been through a lot due to their agency's CEO behavior and have finally decided to hold a press conference. In their lawyers' presence, the band will clarify their future stance on both CEO Kang and SPIRE Entertainment.

FOR X (group’s fandom) are happy and supportive of their decision to hold a press conference. Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts and to cheer on the members.

Strongest boys ever yall i swear to god. Omega x are fighting not only for themselves but for us.

At the time of publishing the article, SPIRE Entertainment had not reacted to the members' decision to hold the press conference. Additionally, SPIRE Entertainment's management is also yet to make a clear statement in response to the allegations against them.

