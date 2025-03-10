Who was Alysha Burney? Age and all about the YouTube star as tributes pour in amid reports of her passing

Social media platforms have been flooded with reports of YouTube star Alysha Burney’s recent death. Notably, the news has not been officially confirmed as of this article's writing, and the report started making rounds of the internet after Burney’s close friend shared a statement of the same.

Burney reportedly died on March 3, 2025, and a screenshot of her friend Jay Lanai’s tribute was also obtained by an X (formerly Twitter) user named @DOLLITZZZZ . It reads:

“[Heartbreak emojis] the most genuine, sweet, beautiful and humble human I’ve come across. I’m so happy I was able to embrace you & tell you how much I loved and missed you, seeing you over Christmas break. Life is so unexpected. Rest beautifully Alysha, you’ll be missed so much.”

Alysha Burney’s career as a social media star dates back to when she completed her graduation in May 2018, and started sharing funny content through Vine. She also has some TV shows in her credits, such as Cooking With Burnery and The Burney Show.

Alysha was 25 years old at the time of her alleged death, and a report by Kossy Derickent quoted a friend, @Jamian, stating that she died in her sleep after having fake percs that were laced during the school trip. However, her family members have yet to comment on the viral reports of her death.

Tributes have started to pour in as netizens took to her latest Instagram post to pay tribute to her.

Online tributes (Images via Instagram/ @alyshaburney_)

Alysha Burney career: YouTube and other details explored

The United States native has been a popular face on YouTube, where she had been posting various kinds of videos. Notably, her self-titled channel, with almost 1 million followers, was launched back in 2013, and all the videos posted on it have received more than 200 million views until now.

Alysha Burney has described herself as a film producer, director, and sketch comedian in the description of her channel and her last video, titled If Slaver Existed in 2025... Pt 2, was shared around twelve days ago. It has accumulated almost 6,000 likes alongside 138,123 views.

Compared to other personalities, Alysha opted to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, and kept in touch with everyone only through the social media platforms.

Alysha Burney was born to Anitra and Charles, and the latter has also pursued a career as a comedian over the years. While she has posted a lot of online content, she specifically gained recognition for her parodies associated with the reality series, Bad Girls Club. Alysha was also inspired by social media star Jay Nedaj for the same, as per Famous Birthdays.

Alysha has previously worked as a stand-up comedian in Missouri and has been a part of various TV shows such as Wingworm Times. Apart from YouTube, she is also active on TikTok with around two million followers, and Instagram with 549,000 followers, as of this article's writing.

Her Instagram bio also says that she is the owner of a production company called Alysha Burney Productions, and her feed has several videos she captured on different occasions. One of them also features her alongside Usher, and it was captured at the BET Awards last year.

As mentioned, the news of her death has been going viral, but an official confirmation is not yet available.

