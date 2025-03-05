Are Andrew and Tristan Tate in talks with Netflix for a reality series? Viral rumor explained

Rumors of streaming giant Netflix in "advanced talks" with the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, to produce a reality series about their lives and ventures circulated on social media on March 1, 2025.

For the unversed, Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in Romania on various charges, including human trafficking, in 2022. The brothers recently returned to the US in February 2025 while they await trial in Romania.

The original claim that a Netflix-produced series about the Tate brothers was in the making was posted on X by user @INSECURITYsol, who cited The LA Times as the source.

"#BREAKING LA Times: Andrew & Tristan Tate in advanced talks with Netflix for a reality series on their life and ventures, unconfirmed. Sources say the deal is “near-finalized” but not signed yet, huge potential ahead for the Tate brothers," the post read.

However, fact-checking website Snopes.com debunked the claim, citing the lack of "demonstrable evidence" to support the rumor. The website added that LA Times' senior communications manager Alison Farias denied reporting about the claim in their publication via an email.

The original post now has a community note attached to it, warning readers that the claim is unfounded with the message, "The LA Times has not published anything to this effect."

However, @INSECURITYsol doubled down on the claim in another post, alleging that Netflix's proposed reality show about the Tate brothers might "kick off with a massive global tour."

"#BREAKING: Rumors are swirling that Andrew & Tristan Tate’s alleged Netflix reality series isn’t just a show, it might kick off with a massive global tour. Unconfirmed sources suggest it’s starting in Florida to showcase their ventures." the tweet claimed.

Snopes.com debunked this as well, pointing out the lack of evidence to back this claim.

Florida Attorney General reportedly opened a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate

According to the BBC, James Uthmeier, Florida's Attorney General, announced the launch of an “active criminal investigation" into Andrew and Tristan Tate on March 4. This came days after the brothers arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 27 after their travel restrictions were restricted amid their trial in Romania.

"Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate. Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I've directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers," Uthmeier said in his statement.

The Attorney General also said he would “pursue every tool we have within our legal authority to hold them accountable”, dubbing their behavior "atrocious" and unacceptable. According to the BBC, Joseph McBride, the Tate brothers' lawyer, accused the attorney general of being "inflammatory" and "biased" in a separate statement to the media on March 4.

Andrew Tate, who first became popular after his stint at Big Brother in 2016, emerged as one of the more controversial commentators on social media for his decisive views against women and feminism. According to CNN, the content creator was banned on all major platforms like X, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, until Elon Musk reinstated his X account after he bought the platform in 2022.

In December 2022, the Tate brothers were arrested in Romania on r*pe and human trafficking charges. The brothers denied all allegations and were under house arrest for months.

In August 2024, they faced new charges that included assaulting and trafficking minors, which they denied. Andrew Tate also faced s*xual assault charges in the UK after four women filed a civil suit against him for r*pe and coercively controlling them, which he again denied.

The brothers, who hold dual UK and US citizenship, made their way back to the US after the Romanian authorities lifted their travel restrictions. However, they are expected to make an appearance in Bucharest in the last week of March to meet the prosecutor's terms.

In other news, Andrew Tate claimed that he and his brother were "misunderstood" in a statement to the press outside the Fort Lauderdale airport after his arrival to the US on February 27. According to CNN, he added that he believed in "innocent until proven guilty," emphasizing that both he and Tristan were innocent.

